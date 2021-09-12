Chamber of Commerce for Canton’s “Quarterback” Innovation





Canton – City leaders have chosen the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce to coordinate all innovations.

The city’s mayor, Thomas Bernabay, recently signed an up-to-date professional services contract with the Chamber of Commerce, including oversight of innovation and redevelopment district activities.

Details: Canton’s Innovation District has opened

Set specific goals and request regular progress reports, including 25 phone calls related to maintaining or expanding your business in the Innovation District.

“I’ve been discussing the need for a’quarterback’to oversee all aspects of Canton’s innovation internally for some time,” Bernabay wrote in an email.

Jeff Duffler, Vice President of Economic Development and Public Policy at the Chamber of Commerce and President of Downtown Canton Land Bank, oversees innovation initiatives, including:

“Rejuvenate” the innovation district by attracting diversified technology-based or R & D-based companies. Complete the implementation of high-speed internet capable of speeds up to 100 Gbit / s throughout the district. Convene downtown redevelopment. Coordinate district committees and economic development efforts in collaboration with the Innovation District and Downtown Canton Land Bank. We provide marketing services, business outreach, and support for minority-owned companies. What is Canton’s Innovation District?

Founded by the Canton City Council in 2017 and governed by the Board of Directors, the Innovation District covers 12 blocks from 2nd to 6th Avenues and northwestern Cleveland Avenue to northeastern Piedmont Avenue. The headquarters and incubator opened in February 2019 at 309 Court Ave.NW.

Downtown redevelopment districts were created at the same time on the same boundary. Promote the revitalization of historic buildings by providing a 10-year tax exemption for up to 70% of increased asset value.

Canton Community Improvement Corp. continues to manage innovation district funding coming from a mix of public and private sources and is Cleveland-based JumpStart Inc for support services. Contract with.

Duffler said one of his top priorities was to work with partners to make high-speed Internet connectivity a “true selling point.”

“I think it’s important to be able to actively involve the right internet service provider to provide the highest and fastest possible access to all buildings in the Innovation District.” He said.

Dafler’s overall goal is to have a planning process with a way to measure progress. The main question is, “What do you ultimately want to see as a result of joint efforts around the Innovation District?”

