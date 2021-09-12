How to back up your iPhone even if you don’t have enough iCloud storage





Manage your iCloud storage by deleting old backups of your lost iOS devices.

Backing up your iPhone is just one of the daily tasks you perform as a working adult. There are several ways to back up your Apple device, but perhaps the easiest is to use iCloud.

Unfortunately, iCloud is limited and you may get the dreaded “Not enough iCloud storage” error message. But don’t worry. Learn how to backup iPhone to iCloud, iTunes, Mac OS. We’ll also show you how to troubleshoot and work around some of iCloud’s limitations.

If you want to follow step by step, watch the video below: How to backup iPhone.

iCloud: If everything works as expected

iCloud is a free account (more on that later), associated with your Apple ID, and can back up your iPhone. However, not all mobile phones are backed up. Items purchased with your Apple ID, such as apps and music, are not backed up. This is so that Apple already has a purchased receipt and can download it again for free. Emails, contacts, and calendars are usually synced with your email account, such as Gmail, but in some cases you can also sync them with iCloud.

If you have the necessary iCloud space, backing up your iPhone is simple and easy.

[設定],[メールアドレスのリストが表示されている[パスワードとアカウント]You can go to]to reconfirm all of this. Under each address, you can see what is synced (email, contacts, calendar, etc.).

To start backing up to iCloud, connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and[設定]Go to and at the top[Apple ID / iCloud]Tap the tab. This tab also has your name. If you’re not signed in, sign in and tap iCloud. On the next page, scroll down and tap iCloud Backup, enable iCloud Backup, then tap Backup Now to get started.

The backup process can take minutes or hours, depending on how much data you have and if this is your first backup to iCloud.[今すぐバックアップ]Check below the button to see the exact date and time the phone was last backed up. Now, whenever your iPhone is connected to power, locked, and connected to Wi-Fi, iCloud will automatically back up the new data you need.

“I can’t back up this iPhone because I’m running out of iCloud storage.”

If that iCloud backup works fine, that’s fine. But I understand that many people can’t back up to iCloud without a little work. Your iOS device may display the message “This iPhone cannot be backed up because there is not enough iCloud storage available.”

[今すぐバックアップ]Look at the message below the button.

All iCloud accounts get 5GB for free. However, most people have more than 5GB of data on their mobile phones. Or you have multiple iOS devices that need to be backed up. Therefore, 5GB is not enough space. And one day Apple will change the free tier to provide more data and make backup easier for everyone. But until then, you’ll need to do some calculations to optimize your iCloud account.

Know your iCloud backup size

As mentioned earlier, iCloud doesn’t back up everything on the last of your phones. Instead, it takes a wise approach and does not back up what is synced with your internet account or what you purchase with your iTunes Apple ID. To know exactly what iCloud space you need for your backup files[設定]Go to[Apple ID / iCloud],[iCloud],[ストレージの管理]Tap in the order of, and finally[バックアップ]Tap. You have a list of devices that your account is backing up or trying to back up.

By the way, if you have multiple backups of the same phone, check the age of each backup. You may have an old iPhone backup that you can delete to open your iCloud space. When you’re done deleting this list, tap the name of the device you’re currently using.

Take a moment to understand it on your smartphone and then look at the top of the screen. The following details are displayed: last backup, backup size, next backup size. If you have never backed up your iPhone to iCloud, or haven’t backed it up for a long time, the next backup size will be quite a lot of data. Obviously, if you have more than 5 GB, you need to purchase additional storage or adjust the backup target exactly.

Change what you back up to iCloud

Of the screen[次のバックアップサイズ]Below is a list where you can select the data you want to back up. This list includes the apps and the amount of data each needs to back up. The list ranges from the one that occupies the most space to the one that occupies the least space.

If you need a slightly smaller backup file and don’t care if it’s backed up, uncheck the large data items from the list.

Buy more iCloud storage

This is the part that no one wants to do. Basically, you can pay Apple 99 cents a month to increase your iCloud storage from 5GB to 50GB. If you need more, you have an iCloud storage tier up to 2TB.

I understand that the idea of ​​paying more for Apple, in addition to the amount we already spend on devices, accessories, and Apple Care, hasn’t worked for many. But if someone says you’ve lost your iPhone, got a new iPhone to replace, and can download a backup of all your data from your lost phone for just $ 12, you’ll probably answer “yes.” And that’s how much additional iCloud storage will take a year.

Use iTunes

Do you remember iTunes? Good old iTunes. If you’re running MacOS Mojave (10.14 or earlier), or if you’re using a PC, instead of using iCloud, just connect your phone to your computer and back it up to iTunes.

Open iTunes. If you are using a PC, you may need to download it first. Once you have given the devices permission to communicate with each other, click the small iPhone icon in the upper left corner of the iTunes window.

iTunes iPhone / iPad / iPod Touch icons are often overlooked.

[バックアップ]Scroll down to the section and[自動バックアップ]Under[このコンピューターを選択]Choose. After a while, an iPhone backup file will be created on your computer. To recheck the file, go to the iTunes menu and[設定]Select,[デバイス]Select a tab. From there, you can see a list of iPhone backups created via iTunes.

Keep in mind that the backup is the same up-to-date as when you last ran the process. Also, backup files are as secure as your computer.

Use MacOS Catalina Finder backup

You may have heard tweets that MacOS Catalina has discontinued iTunes. Well, that’s a kind of truth. iTunes functionality has been split and reassigned. Instead of backing up to the iTunes app, just use the Finder window.

Open a Finder window from the dock.[デバイス]Select your device from the sidebar below.Then on the right[全般]Click the tab. next,[今すぐバックアップ]Click. This can take some time, depending on the amount of data you have.

I highly recommend backing up your iPhone-and actually every iOS device you have. But how you do that is up to you.

