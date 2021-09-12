Instagram is reported that you can see your favorites first





Photo: Carl Coat (Getty Images)

In general, I can stand on the fence about Instagram. The pressure of being perfect for Gram can make me look over and bored (yes, I’ve succumbed to this pressure before, but I’m only human). One thing Instagram knows is that I like cats. Cats often ask themselves. Why are there more cats in the feed?

The app may have read my mind. Instagram is currently working on features that can fill your feed with more furry joy. According to mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paruzzi, a future update will allow users to create a list of their favorite accounts. Paruzzi explained that the accounts on this list appear at the top of the user feed.

Your favorite posts will appear at the top of the feed, Instagram is described in a screenshot of an update allegedly shared by Paluzzi. Editing a favorite does not send a notification.

In a June account of feed and story rankings, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company is considering a variety of factors. First, consider recent posts by the people you follow. Next, the popularity and format of posts are considered in descending order of importance. The number of times you have interacted with the person who posted the content in the last few weeks. The number of posts you like on Instagram. Above all, your history of interacting with someone.

Instagram then predicts the possibility of spending a few seconds posting, commenting, saving, or tapping your profile picture.

According to Moselli, you are more likely to take action, and the heavier the action, the higher the post will appear.

However, the feed is subject to change by favorites. As a fan of many famous Instagram cats, I dig it. Seeing such a face makes me happy.

Instagram told Gizmodo that the feature is an internal prototype that is still under development and has not been tested externally.

Update 9/11/2021, 10:20 pm ET: This post was updated with additional comments from Instagram.

