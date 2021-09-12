Covid test: MSME ministry licenses this new technology to help commercialize and speed up RT-PCR results





This technology has already been approved by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

MSME Technology: Standard operating procedures and know-how for saline mouthwash-based technology developed independently to test Covid samples have been transferred to the Ministry of MSME to support commercialization and licensing. The government said on Sunday. Saline is a non-invasive innovation developed under the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR) for RT-PCR testing by scientists at the National Institute of Environmental Engineering (NEERI) based in Nagpur in May this year. Includes a collection tube filled with. Instead of using a nasopharyngeal swab and an oropharyngeal swab, the patient should gargle the solution and rinse it in a tube. As the country prepares for a third wave of potential pandemics, the laboratory produces results within three hours of sample collection with this new technology, while collection does not require technical expertise. Insisted.

“Know-how has been transferred non-exclusively to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The Ministry of Science and Technology will commercialize innovation on Sunday, thereby commercializing innovation, private, government, and various rural development plans and sectors. Under this agreement, new technology licensees could set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easy-to-use compact kits. It is expected.

According to an official statement, this innovation is expected to be particularly beneficial to rural and tribal areas where infrastructure requirements can be constrained.

MSMEs have been the worst victims of the pandemic since last year, but there is no official data on the number of MSMEs closed by Covid. According to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of MSME through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which evaluated the impact of pandemics on microunits under the Prime Minister’s Employment Creation Program (PMEGP), 88% of PMEGP beneficiaries are in the health and retail sector. The remaining 12% of microunits operating in the United States said they benefited from Covid, but with a negative impact.

Meanwhile, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), told CNBC Wednesday that India is ready to stop the new Covid wave. Mr. Swaminasan thinks that the preparation at the medical system level has really increased, especially with regard to oxygen and critical care centers.

