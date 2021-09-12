By Yushau A. Shuaib when August visitors gather for digital innovation





Regarding the book, the Minister further referred to the author, Yenei Banga, as emphasizing how digital innovation led to the surge in Nigeria’s economic prosperity within the framework of the Ministry of Communications foundations and key initiatives. .. Full support of President Muhammad Buhari.

It was August 23, when a man in a black suit entered our office at 9:30 am. He introduced himself as a Protocol Officer for the Ministry of Communications, Digital Economy and announced that Minister Isa Ali Pantami will arrive at our office by 11:00 am.

Prior to that, we sent the Minister and agencies under his ministry an invitation to a close and private event of the book presentation in the discreet conference room of the PR Nigeria Center in the Wuye district of Abuja.

Recognizing the fact that Monday morning is usually a busy time for many CEOs, we keep our expectations calm and hope that at least the minister and CEOs of related agencies will be represented at the event. bottom.

As we were arranging the seating of prospective guests with the Protocol Officer, Maram Kashifuinuwa, the secretary general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), arrived, and soon the CEO of the same family arrived. bottom. Semi-statistics of the Ministry of Communications.

CEOs include Professor Umar Garba Danbatta of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Muhammad Abubakar of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Dr. Abimbola Alale of Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), and Engineer Aliyu A. Aziz of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). It was. , Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), and Ayuba Shuaibu of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

We were equally excited and excited by the arrival of the Minister around 4-11 am before the start of the event, which is very rare for his caliber official in Nigeria. Following this, our site became a beehive for a rare activity.

Prior to that day, the last time I met Minister Pantami in person was in August 2020, when I led an editorial member of an economic secret publication to his office for an interview. The encounter motivated one of our staff writers, Inyene Ibanga, to take a keen interest in covering the information technology sector in the future.

As a graduate of the mass media, Ivanga, who holds a master’s degree in public relations, not only began submitting reports on this sector, but also wrote a weekly article on digital innovation, with a particular focus on NITDA’s activities.

By July of this year, Inyene Ibanga, now editing TechDigest, will focus on Nigeria’s digital economy sector and other related developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain technology, big data, the Internet of Things, and cybersecurity. Developed a portfolio of articles to be done. , Social media and so on.

When I reviewed the book, I told August visitors that this gist is exploring ways in which Nigeria is not left behind in deploying technology to provide solutions to economic challenges. I did. The book also examines the role of regulators, especially NITDA, in promoting information technology across the board …

Image Merchants Promotion (IMPR), declared as the world’s most creative PR agency (Statista) in 2020, has named Ibangas to address the lack of literature on the information technology sector of Nigeria, the parent company of our publications. We have put together an article that we have decided to edit and publish in the form of a book entitled “Digital Innovation for the Prosperity of Nigeria.”

The book consists of eight chapters on 40 well-studied and well-expressed subjects. Enhanced innovative solutions; Data management for productivity; Cybersecurity protection and access to e-learning. The other chapters consist of facilitating digital inclusion. Transform the way things are done and move the digital economy forward.

Similar issues and areas mediated by this book include smart cities, smart campuses, digital transformation, disruptive technology, e-commerce, e-learning, e-tourism, fact checking, the Internet of Industrial Things, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Reality, e-voting, etc.

We were delighted when Minister Pantami accepted the preface to the publication during the editing phase of the book. And in his nomination, a knowledgeable scholar and professor of cybersecurity said the book would help expose readers to the benefits of digital innovation and the digital economy.

As mentioned earlier, with the arrival of the Minister, the program began with a welcome remark by Dr. Sule Yau Sule, President of IMPR, who praised the rapid development of Nigeria’s digital economy in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). .. ) Being the fastest growing sector of the economy.

Similarly, NITDA DG Mallam Kashifu Inuwa celebrated the two-year timekeeping in the agency saddle and stewardship, expressing excitement for well-thought-out policies, initiatives and promotions. The field of digital innovation, designed by the Minister, has already produced significant positive results.

When I reviewed the book, I told August visitors that this gist is exploring ways in which Nigeria is not left behind in deploying technology to provide solutions to economic challenges. I did. The book also crosses the role of regulators, especially NITDA, in promoting information technology through the development of frameworks, standards, guidelines, regulations and policies.

As a special guest, the Minister praised the contribution of the IMPR title to constructive engagement with the Nigerian people and sound media coverage of various sectors of Nigeria.

A few days later, the wonders of the event still reverberate, but it’s been a struggle to gather a wealth of personalities to look back on the unique Nigerian digital journey on a unique Monday morning. It’s not just a great honor for us. Not only to create information that enhances the image of Nigeria, but also to create memories that will never disappear in our hearts for a long time to come.

Mr. Pantami said: IMPR publications, especially PR Nigeria, Economic Confidential, and TechDigest, demonstrate the quality of evidence-based journalism.

Therefore, Professor Pantami encouraged Nigerians to develop reading habits, as readers are leaders and all prominent world leaders are those who spend a great deal of time reading.

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Vice-President of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), took this opportunity to present authors and publishers on behalf of all other special guests on the ICT overview presented in Nigeria. I praised it. An important milestone achieved by NITDA.

Mallam Yusuf Alli, one of the directors of IMPR, took advantage of the closing remarks at the event in praising the outstanding synergies and relationships of trust among the CEOs of institutions under the Ministry of Digital Economy. He also praised Professor Pantami’s unusual leadership. ..

Award-winning research editor Malam Alli can also learn a lot from the consensus of the objectives of these officials, as illustrated by other Nigerian ministries in cooperation for national development. Said. Humility, brilliance, intelligence, and a high sense of responsibility.

We are very honored to have a surprise visit to our August visitors, especially the enviable cybersecurity professor. As a spokesperson, as well as a communicator, I value the sense of friendship and brotherhood through constructive commitment to a larger country.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the Editor-in-Chief of PR Nigeria and Economic Confidential.

