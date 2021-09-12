CAN BE joins THInC Partners to announce Downtown Hazelton’s Global Entrepreneurship Week. | Work





CAN BE is joining the Hazleton Innovation Collaborative Partner to announce the first participation of Downtown Hazletons at the Kauffman Foundation-sponsored Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 8th to 14th.

THInC is one of a network of more than 15,000 partner organizations across 180 countries, hosting 40,000 events during Global Entrepreneurship Week and attracting more than 9 million participants to potential collaborators, mentors, Connect with investors.

THInC partners include the Greater Hazelton Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Hazelton Alliance Four Progress, Hazelton Art League, Penstate Hazelton, Hazelton Ranch Box, Luzan County Community College, and Lakawana College.

Partners are currently accepting applications for conference speakers. Presentations can be 30-45 minutes long and can be organized as formal presentations, panel discussions, or interactive workshops. Accepted presentation proposals related to entrepreneurship and innovation (especially technology, food entrepreneurship, traditional / main street business areas), individual and leadership development, diversity and inclusiveness, nonprofits and volunteering However, the organizer also has ideas for new session topics.

Hybrid Conference will live stream presentations from across the Federation throughout Pennsylvania State Global Entrepreneurship Week, thanks to multiple locations for participants to attend sessions, workshops, networking events, and the THInC partnership with Pennsylvania. It creates a campus-like atmosphere with multiple options for. Hazleton and Hazleton Launch Box.

In a news release, CANDO’s Director of Economic Development, Jocelyn Sterenchock, said Downtown Hazletons Global Entrepreneurship Week was the first community-wide conference in our region focused on entrepreneurship and innovation. This week-long hybrid conference aims to develop sort leaders, innovators and business owners here in Greater Hazelton. CAN BE looks forward to joining THInC Partners to provide Greater Hazelton entrepreneurs with more opportunities like this.

If you are interested in applying for a speaker, please fill out the form at https: //hazletonchamber.org/.

Business Information / speak-at-thinc-

Entrepreneurship-Innovation-Week

.html Before closing on September 26th.

Send an email to jsteren for more information

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standardspeaker.com/news/business/can-be-joins-thinc-partners-to-present-downtown-hazletons-global-entrepreneurship-week/article_f2150883-43a5-5498-a581-d407a0cbe9ff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos