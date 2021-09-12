Tired of old themes?Here are 10 Google Chrome themes that are perfect for your computer





Google Chrome is one of the best and fastest internet browsers today. While surfing the internet, you can choose from a rich library of different themes. Users can easily customize the look of the Chrome browser by changing the theme to suit their own personality.

You can also change the theme to make your browser look playful. From minimalist designs to colorful patterns, Google offers a wide range of themes, including genres such as styles, moods, animals, art, mountains, and colors. You can also choose a classic Chrome aesthetic or add some great themes to your Google Chrome browser to make subtle changes.

To make your browser look exciting and attractive, find cool Google Chrome themes below.

Here are 10 amazing Google Chrome themes for your computer

Material dark

This cool Chrome theme, loved by millions of users with its sophisticated interface,[Chromeに追加]You can set it using the extension when you click.

This theme provides a contrasting balance for users and is ideal for the eyes of users who work long hours in Google Chrome.

Blue / green cube

The colorful cubes on this theme are a very beautiful pattern for the Google Chrome browser. It’s a very simple and balanced aesthetic with visually appealing colors.

Flying paint

Apart from the darkness, Google Chrome offers the most colorful themes to brighten the look of your browser.

Landscape theme

This most common and beloved theme is based on color. Also, with any landscape theme, there is an overall feel of the original photo with natural and beautiful scenery.

These landscape themes automatically turn your browser into an outside window.

New York City Night

This Google Chrome theme displays the skyline, architecture and moon at the top of the screen, allowing you to experience New York City’s nightlife.

Space or galaxy

With this Google Chrome theme, you can enjoy the effects of galaxies on your desktop.

Cute animal theme

If you are an animal lover, you will definitely want to see cute animals while surfing the internet. So you can just insert cute dog and cat pictures into the theme and enjoy them every time you open a new tab.

Sunset theme

The sunset is certainly gorgeous to see. It provides a soothing experience and cools your soul. It’s a simple and calm theme.

Raindrops

The Raindrops theme provides a hands-on experience for users browsing the internet. It just hits the right notes and sets you in a good mood by giving you a positive mood.

Raindrops settle on the screen through this Google Desktop theme, making the windowpanes feel like they are covered with beautiful raindrops.

Iron man design

This Google Chrome theme is clearly dedicated to all Iron Man fans. This theme is completely cool and gives it a superhero feel.

