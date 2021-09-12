Apple Event: How to Watch Live Releases of iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 Scheduled for September 14th





Apple has captioned the event as “California Streaming.”

Apple This story is part of an Apple Event that covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple’s “California Streaming” event on September 14th could be a hit alongside the California Dreamin song by The Mamas and Papas. I’m not sure exactly what’s coming, but it’s likely that the next iPhone (probably called the iPhone 13) will make its debut with the new Apple Watch Series 7.

Held virtually in the midst of a pandemic, the event could showcase a new iPhone design, along with improvements to cameras and other specs. Apple hasn’t discussed device plans, except that it mentioned four new iPhones in its submission to the Federal Communications Commission.

The most dramatic change in the new iPhone is said to be the ability to make emergency calls and send text in the absence of cell coverage, with the exception of the better cameras that Apple tends to offer all the time. I have. However, it is generally expected to use 5G wireless technology for everyday connections.

The iPhone 13 will be available a year after Apple’s one of Apple’s most successful launches, the iPhone 12 with 5G. The device has undergone a major redesign of the iPhone since Apple introduced the $ 1,000 iPhone X in 2017. Design and better screen technology. According to a survey conducted prior to the announcement of the iPhone 12 from device recycler and reseller Decluttr, “amazing” 53% of respondents plan to buy a new iPhone, analysts said. It touches on what we call the “super cycle” of phone upgrades.

Apple did not record an increase in iPhone sales three months after the release of the iPhone 12. In January, the company’s vacation iPhone sales increased 17% year-on-year, leading the company to record high sales and profits to date.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a phone call with investors after announcing the company’s financial results, “This result concludes the most difficult year we all remember. Is not far from our hearts. ” “It’s no exaggeration to say that the challenges Apple faces as a business have diminished compared to the challenges Apple faces as an individual community, employees, their families, and the community we live in and love. No. Call home. “

“These results show the central role our products have played in helping users meet these challenges,” Cook added.

Apple is likely to offer attractive upgrades to some customers, which is happening during times of turmoil inside and outside the tech industry. For the past year and a half, Pandemicha has forced Apple, Microsoft, Sony, and many other tech companies to hold events online.

The virus has overturned the lives of billions of people around the world and is pushing the entire country into quarantine to stop its spread. These turmoil are also exacerbating the parts shortage that is delaying manufacturing and shipping around the world and delaying the production of new computers, cars and video game consoles.

So far, Apple has managed its supply chain well, and has been able to significantly maintain product inventories, analysts said.

The iPhone is an important product we’ll see at this year’s Apple event, and probably the one most people are paying attention to, but the company plans to showcase other devices. They include new Mac computers with upgraded chips and new iPads.

When is the Apple event?

Apple’s online-only events are September 14th, 10am PST, 1:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm EST, and 3:00 am EST. (Australia, sorry.)

Where can I watch Apple’s live stream?

You will be able to stream Apple events directly from your company website. In the meantime, I’ll report on the live event here on CNET.

What can you expect other than the release of iPhone 13?

Apple’s digital events are fast-paced and well-crafted. And there are at least one or two jokes they throw in to keep you entertained. Maybe they’ll make a joke between mom and papas, but don’t bet on it.

