UNESCO Awards NIOS for Educational Innovation





New Delhi: The National Open School Institute (NIOS), run by the Ministry of Education, is globally recognized by UNESCO for its innovative approach to education.

This award is intended to educate people with disabilities through technology-enabled inclusive learning materials. The NIOS move is particularly focused on Indian sign language-based content, the organization said on Sunday.

According to UNESCO, the transition to online learning with the covid-19 pandemic has affected more than 320 million children in India alone. The lack of educational equipment, disabled-friendly online education, and special assistive technologies further impedes access to education for children with disabilities. By awarding the King Sejong Literacy Award to NIOS, judges recognize the value of providing PwD learners’ unique educational and linguistic needs by developing educational content in sign language via digital mode. bottom.

The award-winning program focuses on the use of digital tools and local languages ​​to assist people with disabilities with the option of accessing Indian Sign Language (ISL) -based content. The program specifically developed Indian sign language as a secondary language subject, developed a sign language version of the video in seven secondary and secondary education subjects, and made the ISL dictionary available on the NIOS portal. ” Said NIOS.

Indeed, the Open Learning Board of Education, NIOS, is also implementing a government virtual school initiative announced last month.

Each year, the UNESCO International Literacy Award focuses on a specific theme. This year, the focus was on learning inclusive distance and digital literacy. Together with NIOS, this year the UNESCO International Literacy Award was awarded to five other outstanding literacy programs from CtedIvoire, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico and South Africa.

Established in 1989 with the support of the Government of South Korea, the award is given to governments, government agencies, or non-governmental organizations that have shown benefits in the fight to improve universal literacy and achieved effective results. Will be done.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/education/news/unesco-awards-nios-for-innovation-in-education-11631445016127.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos