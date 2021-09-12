The exact time Apple will release an iPhone upgrade to stop the show





Apple iOS 15 is coming soon.

David Ferran

Apple announced iOS 15 in June, and soon after it became available to developers and others in beta. Its big, big update with many exciting new features. And it’s about to be released as a general release. But when exactly?

By the way, you don’t need to get a new iPhone for iOS 15. Works on all iPhones compatible with iOS 14. Yes, if you want to board before the general release. Check out Anthony Karczs’ excellent guide to doing so here at Forbes.

Drill down to find the date it will be published.

First, the parameters

Apples’ next keynote will be Tuesday, September 14th. It’s strange to imagine that iOS 15 will be released before the keynote is complete, and it’s not impossible, but unlikely, to happen on the same day.

Assuming Apple follows its normal routine, the next iPhone will be available on Friday, September 24th. By definition, iOS 15 must be generally released before the iPhone goes on sale.

Therefore, the window is September 15-24. But it can work better than that.

Second, historical precedent

Last year, Apple released iOS 14 just one day after the September keynote. But last year was by no means typical, was it now? Also, the iPhone wasn’t released at the September event, and when the iPhone 12 arrived in October, the main event was iOS 15.1.

Therefore, I think it’s very unlikely that Apple will release iOS 15 shortly after the keynote.

If so, when?

Historical precedents help us here as well. In 2019, Apple released iOS 13 on Thursday, September 19, but this was a rare deal just one day before the iPhone 11 went on sale. In 2018 and 2017, a new version of iOS was released to the public at the beginning of the following week. This was Monday 2018 and Tuesday 2017 after the keynote, three to four days before the iPhone’s launch date.

This means that this year iOS 15 will be available for download on Monday, September 20th or Tuesday, September 21st.

Apple likes to release iOS updates on Tuesday, so I believe it’s my favorite date.

Apple may announce the release date in the keynote (though it may not).

But for now, I think Tuesday, September 21st, or perhaps Monday, September 20th, is finally the time to get iOS 15.

