Tech Stocks Roundup: Cramer says Google is “FAANG’s cheapest”





According to Morgan Stanley analysts, Apple (AAPL) reported that investors’ expectations were “silent” before the announcement of computer giant iPhone 13 and had a busy fall with product launches. Welcomed.

Analyst Katy Huberty discussed investor expectations leading up to Apple’s annual event called California Streaming on Tuesday. “Investor expectations remain calm, and if early iPhone 13 data points exceed expectations, it will create a compelling setup for the fall,” an analyst said in a research note.

Based on conversations with fellow Apple supply chain researchers, Huberty said, “The fall of 2021 will be another busy time for the iPhone 13 family, Apple Watch 7, AirPods, 3, new iPads, and new product launches. We anticipate that all MacBook Pros with M1 will be released by the end of the year. “

Investors expect the iPhone 13 to have a more “evolved” product cycle with fewer significant technology upgrades than the iPhone 12, she said. Analysts said the iPhone launch event wasn’t a major stock catalyst. Over the last seven years, Apple’s share has risen by an average of only 1% the week after the event.

“If early iPhone 13 demand data exceeded buy-side expectations, Apple’s share price would be driven by both positive quote revisions and multiple expansions, with a $ 168 base and a $ 245 bullcase valuation. It is expected to be higher and probably traded between. “

Regarding pre-event positioning, Huberty said, “Apple’s share price has risen by more than 20% in the last three months following many App Store headlines, but the majority of institutional investors are from neutral. We believe it is negatively positioned. We have resolved some existing litigation / investigations. “

Piper Sandler analyst Hirsch Kumar has repeatedly overvalued shares by raising Apple’s target price from $ 165 to $ 175. Baird analysts have raised Apple’s price target from $ 160 to $ 170 per share. [the] It’s an attractive stock for long-term investors. “

Apple and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL)-Get Alphabet Inc. Class A report will be required to open the application store to alternative payment systems under new Korean law. The bill was passed by the Korean National Assembly, the Wall Street Journal reports, and it’s the first time in the world that apps on the platform undermine a company’s advantage over how to sell digital products.

The law amends South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app market operators from requiring the use of in-app purchase systems. It also prohibits operators from unreasonably delaying app approval or removing apps from the Marketplace. Companies that do not comply may be fined by the Korea Communications Commission for up to 3% of South Korea’s revenue.

The South Korean bill is called “Google’s Abuse of Power Act” by some lawmakers and the media. Google’s Play Store accounted for 75% of mobile app downloads worldwide in the second quarter. Citing mobile app analysis firm App Annie, the journal reported that Apple accounted for 65% of app store consumers spending on in-app purchases and subscriptions in the same quarter.

Apple and Google are facing proceedings and investigations in several countries.

Alphabet and Apple own Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS investment club. Want to be warned before Jim Cramer buys or sells these shares? Click here for details.

Below is a breakdown of the technologies and FAANG stocks that are currently notable, based on the performance of the past week.

Judge ruled that Apple violated California competition law in the Epic Games dispute

Apple (AAPL)-Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) report share fell after a judge ruled that a tech giant violated California’s competition law in a dispute with Fortnite maker Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court said the restrictions set by Apple to prevent app developers from directing customers to payment options beyond Apple Pay are anti-competitive and injunctions that limit practices. He said he had issued an order. Judge Gonzalez-Rogers also said Apple cannot prevent app developers from communicating directly with customers through the contact information they provided when signing up.

That aspect of the ruling formed part of a broader ruling in the Epic Games proceedings, which gave Apple damages equivalent to 30% of the revenue Epic collected from users in the Fortnite app since 2020. A better job review app than third party companies.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a purchase with a rating score of A.

Get more trading strategy and investment insights from RealMoney contributors. Salesforce rival Freshworks applies for initial public offering

Salesforce (CRM)-salesforce.com, inc. Please get. A report from rival Freshworks filing an initial public offering, revealing that earnings for the first six months, which ended June 30, surged nearly 53% year-on-year. According to the statement, Freshworks has not yet determined the number of shares offered or the price range of the proposed offer.

The company in San Mateo, California will list Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the FRSH symbol. It is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Axel and Capital G, and has invested $ 327 million. According to the Freshworks website, the company.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Salesforce as a purchase with a rating score of B.

Zoom Video Communications disappoints investors

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)-According to the Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report, third-quarter sales were $ 1.015 billion to $ 1.02 billion, ahead of Wall Street’s second-quarter estimates. But investors are disappointed.

Video conferencing companies saw significant last year as the coronavirus pandemic spurred demand for services from office employees and students who were forced to learn from work and home due to economic closures and home orders. Has grown. However, the pace of quarterly growth now appears to be flat. Analysts lowered the price target after Zoom warned that current earnings could be slowed down.

Street Quant Ratings rates Zoom Video Communications as a sell with a rating score of D +.

Microsoft announces upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft (MSFT)-Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report announced that it will start offering free upgrades to Windows 11 on eligible PCs on October 5th. The company said in a blog post that it would upgrade first. Upgrades are available on eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs preloaded with Windows 11. The company expects all eligible devices to offer free upgrades by mid-2022. The new operating system will be “the best gaming Windows ever”. According to CNBC, Windows 11 appeared six years after Microsoft released Windows 10 and represents the longest period the company had between the launch of the new Windows.

Microsoft’s share price hit a record high of $ 305.30 earlier this month. That’s because while Apple is chasing Apple as the world’s most valuable tech company, stock prices have risen nearly 40% year-to-date. On September 9, the company stated that it had postponed its return to the US office indefinitely.

Street Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a purchase with a rating score of A.

Facebook launches Ray-Ban Story smart glasses

Social Media Giants Facebook (FB)-Get Facebook, Inc. The Class A Report is now available for sale as Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses because Google Glass (GOOGL)-Get Alphabet Inc. aims to succeed where the Class A report fails. Wearing glasses allows the wearer to make phone calls, record videos, take pictures and listen to music. They start at $ 299 and are available in 20 styles at Ray-Ban stores in the US, UK, Italy, Australia, Ireland and Canada and at Ray-Ban.com. Starting Monday, glasses will be available for purchase on Amazon, Best Buy, Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters, according to CNBC.

Facebook’s share price eased Thursday after Irish regulators announced they would liquidate the social media giant WhatsApp unit for € 225 million ($ 267 million). The fine was due to the Irish authorities stating that it was a violation of European Union privacy law.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a purchase with a rating score of A.

Amazon negotiating to acquire rights to NFL Sunday ticket package

Amazon (AMZN)-Get Amazon.com, Inc. The report is reportedly in talks to acquire rights to the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package and is considered a leading candidate from others involved in the discussion. Amazon is seriously interested in multi-year packages of games that aren’t on the market, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the issue. The NFL is expected to demand between $ 2 billion and $ 2.5 billion annually in the package and wants to conclude the discussion before the season ends in February.

The company announced this week that it has set a record high for job vacancies in the United States and is proposing to pay more than 750,000 US hourly employees full college tuition. Amazon has announced that it will expand the benefits of education and skills training it provides to US employees with a total investment of $ 1.2 billion by 2025. 90-day post-employment operational network.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a purchase with a rating score of B.

Google postpones workers’ plans to return to office

Alphabet’s Google has postponed plans to return workers to the office until early January amid a surge in infection with the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus. CEO Sundar Pichai has set a new target date for January 10. This gives workers more flexibility, he says. Beyond that date, the company allows different countries and locations to decide when to terminate their voluntary telecommuting terms with at least 30 days’ notice.

Jim Cramer said Google’s parent Alphabet is one of the cheapest FAANG stocks, and there will be a lot of tailwinds for future stocks. “I don’t know how to sell here,” Kramer said. “As I said, if the rate soars, there may certainly be a better entry point on an evil down day. There will be a better time, but I’m more than ever. I like Google’s parents … YouTube is monetizing. Waymo is approaching monetization. The cloud is on fire, “he added.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates the alphabet as a purchase with a rating score of A.

Netflix is ​​a major contributor to the ongoing turmoil of linear TV

Netflix (NFLX)-Get Netflix, Inc. The (NFLX) report confirmed the overweight rating of the streaming service giant with a price target of $ 625 to $ 705. “The company’s content is doing well globally, driving a virtuous cycle of strong subscriber growth, increased revenue and increased profits,” he said.

According to analysts, Netflix originals such as “Clickbait,” “He’s All That,” “Money Heist,” “Outer Banks,” and “Sweet Girl” are the most popular from August 18th to September 6th. It was one of the US titles. He said he hopes Netflix will continue to benefit from the global proliferation of Internet-connected devices and the growing consumer preference for on-demand video consumption over the Internet.

Street Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a purchase with a rating score of B.

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Salesforce own Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be warned before Kramer buys or sells these stocks? Click here for details.

