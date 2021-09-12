Former diplomat heads ANU Technology Policy Center





Former Australian diplomat Johanna Weaver leads the new Australian National University Center, which focuses on addressing some of the biggest challenges associated with the increasing integration of digital technology in everyday life.

The new Technology Policy Design Center, announced on Monday, will be led by Weaver, a former lawyer, Australian diplomat, senior in cyber affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and more recently Australia’s chief cyber negotiator. It’s a schedule. United Nations.

Johanna Weave, Head of ANU Tech Policy Design Center.

The Tech Policy Design Center was created to address some of the challenges and questions faced as technology becomes more integrated into everyday life, including data owners and licenses. Increasing influence and power of high-tech giants. Promote online rights and security while protecting against online abuse. Mitigate the impact of false information, disinformation and foreign interference on democracy.

Today’s policy and governance structures are struggling to keep up with the rapid evolution of technology. Weaver said in a statement that it needed to be fixed and urgently needed to be fixed.

Using the same spirit as disruptive technology innovators, we need to destroy our approach to technology policy. Rethinking technology policies can be powerful tools that complement innovation and deliver positive social, economic and safety outcomes.

That is the goal of this new center. We work with businesses, governments, civil society, policy makers and academia to co-design a new generation of relevant, robust and correct technology policies.

Prime Minister Julie Bishop said the new center is an example of ANU taking national leadership on the key issues and challenges facing the country.

According to Bishop, digital technology is woven into today’s social and economic structures and underpins our security. Globally, there is an urgent and growing demand for new approaches to technology policy.

The center rethinks how to actively use policies to shape technology.

This will help us position our country to maximize the potential of digital technology while responsibly mitigating future harm.

Weaver said the rise of digital technology goes beyond national security and cyber-attack issues.

In Australia, much of the conversation revolves around which state is hacking us, Weaver said. This is definitely an important issue. But that’s just one of many.

Also, the Australian technology industry is making a significant contribution to our economy, and how to maximize the potential of technology in every sector of our economy, from education to health, agriculture and mining. You also need to think about.

You need to keep an eye on the benefits of technology, but likewise, don’t be blinded by a techno-utopian vision of the future.

Using COVID check-in data to investigate alleged crimes and technology-based abuse of women is only part of the technology challenges highlighted in the news headlines … [last] week.

We need to work together to act much more proactively to continue to innovate and at the same time often anticipate and defend against unintended harm. Rethinking technology policies play a major role in addressing these challenges. “

The Tech Policy Design Center focuses on four main themes: people, power, democracy, and data.

The Center has existing ANU research areas on these four major themes, including Schools of Regulatory and Global Governance, 3A Institutes and Cybernetics Schools, National Security University, ANU Law College, and ANU Engineering and Computer College. I will cooperate. Science, and ANU College in Asia Pacific.

