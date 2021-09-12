Android 12: I love these hidden features.Here’s how to use it yourself





What’s inside Google’s new Android 12 operating system for phones? We found some tricks to fly under the radar.

Google released the fifth and final beta of Android 12 in early September, saying the official release is “a few weeks” away. The current build is a release candidate. This means that if there are no major bugs or issues, it may be the same build as the official release. We are very close to the release of Android 12 and can almost taste it. Well, in fact, that’s not true now that Google has stopped naming Android updates after dessert. But I deviate.

If you have a compatible phone, you can install Android 12 now from Google’s public beta program. This gives you early access to Android 12’s new privacy features, the biggest Android look ever, and more.

But, as I often say, when a new operating system is released, the best features are usually hidden. These are features that haven’t been announced yet, but you’ll need to look into your operating system to find them. For example, Android 12 has its own game mode, but it’s embedded in the Settings app. There is also a shortcut to the device’s notification history if you accidentally close the alert.

I’m still digging into Android 12 and what it offers, but so far I’ve found four hidden features that I’m sure will help.

Android 12 keeps notification history just by tapping

Have you ever cleared the notification without reading it? I always do it. Android has been providing device notification history for some time, but I had to know where to look or install and view a third-party app.

In Android 12, just scroll to the bottom of the notification shade and it’s new[履歴]A button is displayed. Tap to see recently cleared notifications and alerts for the last 24 hours.

If you see Administration instead of History, it’s because Notification History isn’t turned on.[管理]Tap to enable and[通知履歴]Select and switch[オン]Slide to the position of.

This gives you quick access to past notifications.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Android 12 make big phones feel small

Android 12’s new one-handed mode may not be a heading feature, but it can make a big difference in how you use your smartphone. This is especially true if you are using a phone with a large display like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In the new one-handed mode, the top half of what you see on the screen moves to the bottom half, making it easy to tap quick settings tiles and notifications. To use it, place your finger on the small bar at the bottom of your smartphone screen and swipe down. It may take a few trials, but once you understand the gestures, it’s easy to reproduce.

But before that,[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[片手モード]You need to go to to turn on the switch and slide the switch to the on position. Below the switch that enables this feature, there are two options. Pull the screen to reach or display a notification. Select the first option and then close the Settings app.

Improve YouTube performance and live streams with new Android 12 game modes.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Android 12 has its own game mode, but it’s not (yet) available

If you’re playing a lot of games on your Android device, we’d love to know that Google has added a dedicated game mode to Android 12. When turned on, the smartphone will automatically turn on and other operations. Playback will start.

However, unless you go deep into the notification settings everywhere, you won’t know that a mode exists. In particular,[設定]>[通知]>[サイレント]>[スケジュール]Go to. When you get there, select the check box next to the game mode. next,[設定]Tap the gear icon to switch between both items.

In my short experience testing it, the game mode doesn’t work for all games (look at you, Asphalt 9). However, it does work with Call of Duty Mobile. When active, you can force your smartphone to be optimized for games with a single tap, or view your device’s current number of frames per second.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Android 12 has new app layout options, but may be Pixel only

The smartphone home screen app grid typically ranges from 4×4, 5×5, or 6×6 grids (or similar combinations). However, Android 12 on the Pixel 5 has a new 2×2 app grid option that is quite interesting at first glance. I think this is limited to Pixel smartphones only, but it’s a great accessibility feature for those who need a large app icon, so I hope other phone makers will adopt it.

Press and hold the home screen to switch to the new 2×2 layout,[スタイルと壁紙]>[グリッド]>[2×2]Choose.

We don’t know when Google will officially release Android 12, but until then, check out your favorite Android 12 features so far. And if you’re ready to take the plunge (read: have the courage), here’s how to install Android 12 now.

