ANGs 147 ATKW recruiters achieve their goals through innovation. > 147th Attack Wing> Display





Houston, Texas-

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the 147th recruiter found a pioneering recruitment method that deviated from previous models of visiting local high schools and other events to respond to military forces. , Consistently achieved the goal.

The 147th ATKW is Texas’ top recruiting office with the most subscribers, and its senior enlistment leader celebrates her team’s success. “Our success is a combination of the efforts of a team that works beyond the top,” said Master Sergeant. Christina Morrison. “Each of these recruiters has exceeded their goals and they haven’t stopped. Autonomous driving to find events and innovative ways to communicate with the general public about the wings and Air National Guard. “

The recruiting team is also working hard to find potential applicants. “We recently teamed up with a Texas Army National Guard recruiter to join the Savage Run,” Morrison said. “We are looking for ways to raise awareness and lay the foundation for our community.”

Sgt. Morrison and her team also aim to not only recruit new members, but also retain them after their service contract ends. “If we do a really good job at the forefront with applicants and help them find the right one in the wing, it helps hold.”

To assist in retention, Morrison conducted section visits that allowed applicants to select a few Air Force careers of interest and meet with aviation personnel and supervisors in that section.

In addition, she took the initiative using more convenient technology for digitally signing documents at home instead of the applicant actually coming to the recruitment office.

Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, so it has a lot of potential for adoption. By actively increasing visibility and working with the National Guard, the 147th recruiter hopes to soon open a second office on the north side of the city. “Being as populous as Houston, having another location that is more convenient for people living an hour away from Ellington Field is to let more people know that there is an Air National Guard unit here. It is beneficial to the effort. ” Technology. Sgt. Maurice Harrison, 147th ATKW Production Recruiter.

Morrison also acknowledges his success in wing leadership and the supportive role the squadron plays in recruiting. “Recruitment is a team effort, and recruiters work with and rely on other squadrons and groups in the wing, such as the Force Support squadron and medical groups,” Morrison said.

ANG recruiters have a mantra that says “part-time is blue, full-time is you”. On the 147th, recruiters take this slogan seriously by actively educating people about security service opportunities that allow military personnel to live closer to their families and communities.

