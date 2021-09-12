Chief Chat: Interstate Partnerships Drive Innovation, Economy | News





To grow the economy across Cherokee Nation Reservations, we need to think positively, work together, and be proactive across borders. As the largest tribe in the United States, we have unique opportunities to foster the prosperity of our citizens. It also needs the support of neighboring countries as it rises or falls with the local economy.

I am optimistic that we are growing, largely due to the innovative collaboration between our tribe and our neighbors. Cherokee Nation is a founding partner of the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster (HAMMRC), a campaign to attract and retain quality medical manufacturing jobs in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. HAMMRC’s goal is to grow a community-led healthcare manufacturing cluster along the US 62 Corridor.

The coalition involves economic development groups from both states, eight cities, three counties, and cherokee nations. The willingness of these diverse entities to work together on a regional basis gives us a great competitive advantage.

Originally created by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and the Tahlequah Regional Development Department, the plan focuses on the manufacture of devices, components and equipment for the healthcare industry. We believe that it will create a career for citizens that is directly linked to other efforts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) led by Cherokee Nation.

HAMMRC also positions cherokee as an integral part of the region’s bright future. We can leverage the needs of India’s largest health care system, labor development programs, and series of economic development efforts to further enhance people’s prosperity.

The long-term goal is to make the region one of the world’s top healthcare production centers. It may sound very ambitious for the Oklahoma and Arkansas countryside. But cherokee nations bring a lot to the table. We already have a four-year medical school and a new outpatient center, as well as future plans for a new hospital and multiple personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing sites.

In the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, it turned out to be very difficult to obtain PPE. The difficulty of accessing PPE has harmed not only cherokee nations, but also our friends and neighbors. We have vowed to do better for the people. This partnership will increase resources and reduce potential delivery times for future critical medical devices. This allows you to be more prepared for another medical crisis.

The benefits go far beyond improving access to the device. Jobs in the healthcare manufacturing sector pay about $ 25 to $ 30 per hour. This partnership will produce those good jobs in the heart of Cherokee Nation, such as Cherokee and Adair counties. As we continue to invest in STEAM’s career, we know that companies are fascinated by our well-trained workforce and unrivaled quality of life.

Our education and career services sector demonstrates outstanding leadership in preparing the Cherokee for the success of the workforce. But to develop a sustainable economy, we cannot simply give people skills and hope they find a job. We must directly hire technology-driven jobs of the healthcare manufacturing type that can transform the region.

Whether in healthcare, aerospace, games, hospitality, the film industry, federal contracts, or any other company involved as a tribe, Cherokee Nation provides a platform for hard-working and creative cherokee to make your dreams come true. We are good at providing. Today, this collaboration is expanding another solid business unit into the diverse economic mix of the Cherokee settlement. We are looking to the future to grow the economy for the next generation.

Chuck Hoskin Jr. is the head of the Cherokee nation.

