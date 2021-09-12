Central Pa.Organization recognizes local women in technology | Life





Last week, six Women In Technology (WIT) award winners were nominated at a live virtual event at the Pennsylvania Central Technology Council (TCCP).

This year’s Virtual Women In Tech Awards concludes a two-part virtual celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the Technical Council in Central Pennsylvania.

In the opening remarks, Ann Hughes, President and CEO of Central PA’s Technology Council, reaffirmed the value of the event. Women continue to be a highly undervalued group in the technology world. Having overcome the stereotypes associated with technology work and success and at the same time providing additional training and support to them and their allies / supporters, we can continue to help change that story.

The categories and winners of this year’s Women In Tech Awards are:

Mary-Angela Kenneywon has impacted the private sector / medium to large businesses this year. The award recognizes women in technology (companies with more than 50 employees) who have had a positive impact on the private sector / medium to large business markets. Mary-Angela Kenney is Vice President of Innovation & Technology at Fenner Precision Polymers in Mannheim. , Pa.

She is responsible for the development and execution of global business research and development and engineering initiatives. In her 35 years of business leadership, she has led organizations and teams to increase new product adoptions, drive process improvements, and advance the technology of several global companies.

Kate Gallagherwon is a private sector / entrepreneur who won the SME Influence Award this year. The award recognizes women in the technology industry whose contributions have had a positive impact on the entrepreneur / small business sector (companies with less than 50 employees). KateGallagher is Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Metrics in Mountville, Pennsylvania.

Kate was the recipient of the Central Pen Business Journal Forty Under 40 Awards for business leaders working on business growth, professional excellence, and community services.

Dr. Sue Mukherjeewon was awarded the WIT IMPACT AWARD PUBLIC SECTOR / GOVERNMENT this year. This award recognizes women in technology whose contributions have influenced Public Section / Government.Dr. Mukherjee is Senior Vice President for Strategy and Student Success at the University of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Her achievements include the creation of the Executive Leadership Academy, the guidance of the higher education certification process, the creation of a data-informed platform for skills-building strategies, and the introduction of a state-of-the-art platform for evaluation and institutional effectiveness. increase.

Lindsey Chimelwon won the WIT DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD this year. This award recognizes an individual’s proactive commitment to technology inclusion and diversity. Lindsey Chimel is a Senior Data Analyst at Parsons Corporation.

Lindsey and her team develop enterprise-wide reporting and analytics solutions for human resources, finance, internal audit, and vendor management. More recently, Lindsey has led the development of reporting solutions with AI / ML capabilities that deliver over $ 200 million in ROI.

Melissa Wallwon won the WIT NEXT GEN AWARD this year. This award recognizes up-and-coming young women who are making a difference in technology in our region. Melissa Wall is a Senior Software Engineer at Industrial Resolution in Lancaster, PA.

Melissa is involved in the Make717 maker space and community and educational support for students interested in STE (A) M careers by participating in job fairs, alumni events, job shadowing, mentoring and more. increase.

Dr. Carol Wellington was awarded the WIT MOXIE AWARD this year. This award recognizes pioneers who have paved the way for other women’s technologies. Dr. Wellington is a professor of software engineering at the University of Shippensberg in Shippensberg, Pennsylvania.

Her courses leverage her industry and academic experience and, through partnerships with industry leaders such as Deloitte, Volvo and NASA, immerse students in hands-on learning and provide hands-on engineering experience. Seeing the potential of Ship, she transformed Ship’s computer science program, growing it from a small department to a new engineering department, offering five engineering disciplines. Today, Ship can provide the same hands-on engineering experience for all types of engineers.

Caitlin Coriccho and Clair Cuvo have won this year’s Women In Tech Scholarships. Caitlin is a third year student at Bucknell University and Clair is a second year student at Elizabethtown College.

The TCCP awards WIT scholarships to encourage women to continue to excel in technology-related areas such as computing, engineering and life sciences. Two scholarships ($ 1500 and $ 1000) were awarded at this year’s WIT Awards.

CaitlinColicchois is a biomedical engineering major. She plans to pursue a career that allows her to work on cost-effective prosthetic improvement and design for her child.

Clair Cuvo is a major in environmental engineering. She wants to use her education to create a brighter and more environmentally friendly future by promoting the use of renewable energy and sustainable technology. While showing the world that everyone deserves to be an engineer.

