Transferred saline mouthwash RT-PCR testing technology to the Ministry of MSME





The National Institute of Environmental Engineering (NEERI) has transferred the know-how of its proprietary saline gargle RT-PCR technology used to test Covid-19 samples to the Union Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Non-exclusive grounds, an official statement said on Sunday.

Developed by Nagpur-based NEERI, this technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly, comfortable, has immediate results, and given minimal infrastructure requirements. Great for rural and tribal areas.

CSIR-NEERI enables the commercialization of innovation by “dedicating” innovations that serve society by non-exclusively transferring that know-how to the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). According to a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology, it is licensed to all competent stakeholders, including the private sector, government and various local development plans and sectors.

Licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easy-to-use compact kits. “In light of the pandemic epidemic and the potential for a third wave of Covid-19, CSIR-NEERI has swiftly moved the process to transfer know-how to potential licensees and disseminate it nationwide.” I am.

The ceremonial transfer of SOPs and know-how took place on Saturday in the presence of Union MSEM Minister Nitingakker.

“The saline mouthwash RT-PCR method needs to be implemented nationwide, especially in resource-poor areas such as rural and tribal areas, which provides faster, citizen-friendly testing and pandemics. The battle will be strengthened. The MSME unit has approached CSIR-NEERI to commercialize the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology developed by CSIR-NEERI. “

The main inventors of this technology are Dr. Krishna Kainer, a NEERI scientist, and CSIR-NEERI’s team of researchers in environmental virology, the release said.

This method is non-invasive and easy, allowing the patient to collect the sample himself. Collection methods, such as collecting nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, require technical expertise and are time consuming. In contrast, saline mouthwash RT-PCR uses a simple collection tube filled with saline. The patient gargles with the solution and rinses it in a tube.

This sample in a collection tube is a special buffer prepared by NEERI and is transported to a laboratory kept at room temperature. Heating this solution produces an RNA template that is further processed for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). This particular method of collecting and processing samples saves on the costly infrastructure requirements of RNA extraction. This method allows self-sampling, so users can also test themselves. NEERI stated when a new test was announced in May 2021 because this method is environmentally friendly and produces minimal waste.

–IANS

niv / vd

(Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

Dear reader,

Business Standards has always worked hard to provide you with up-to-date information and commentary on developments that interest you and have a wide range of political and economic impacts on your country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offerings only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we keep you up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and sharp commentary on issues of relevant topics. I will continue to promise to keep it. However, there is a request.

We need more support to continue to provide higher quality content as we fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Our subscription model has seen encouraging reactions from many who subscribe to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us reach our goal of providing you with better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions will help us practice the journalism we are committed to.

We support quality journalism and register for business standards.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/saline-gargle-rt-pcr-test-tech-transferred-to-msme-ministry-121091200788_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos