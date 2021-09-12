Deloitte was the first to choose Adelaide in Australia’s suite of technology hubs





Deloitte has launched a new innovation and technology hub in Adelaide in the latest state of Australia’s largest professional services company.

Adelaide is Deloitte’s latest big player to set up shops and continues to solidify its reputation as a major emerging technology hub by choosing cities to launch Australia’s first innovation and technology center. increase. The move is expected to create 500 jobs over the next two years, following local recruitment activities announced within the corporate consulting sector last month.

Through its new Innovation and Technology Center, Deloitte has partnered with universities in South Australia to drive research into emerging technologies such as data analytics, cyber intelligence and artificial intelligence, delivering the resulting solutions to clients around the world. Deploy to provide large-scale technology transformation projects. Australia. The company said the technology will also be used to improve the efficiency and quality of audits.

Adam Powick, CEO of Deloitte Australia, said the Adelaide Innovation and Technology Center further strengthens its innovation efforts and enhances its ability to support clients with digital risk, digital accounting, cyber, data and cloud technology capabilities. increase. This is a talent for new professional services, business growth, and a bold investment for us in the South Australian market.

The new center, which offers a variety of technology and audit services, will go live later this year and is the first in a number of accounting and consulting firms planning to open nationwide in the next 18 months. Meanwhile, 500 planned jobs will bring Deloitte’s local workforce to 800, with a focus on bringing talent back from the interstate to South Australia, reflecting the recent increase in consulting.

Nevertheless, the company still supports local talent. Hendriments, managing partner of Deloitte Adelaide, mentions a fast-growing state in the defense and space industry that requires specialized land services, and is very pleased that Adelaide was chosen as the home of the first center. happy. We are very confident in the South Australian economy and the extraordinary talent market that exists in the state.

However, Deloitte is now more likely to be involved in a battle for skilled professionals, and competitors PwC and Accenture have recently set up innovation and service hubs in the city. In September, Accenture announced a hub focused on Adelaide’s aerospace and defense, which is expected to create 2,000 jobs in five years. Meanwhile, PwC launched a land distribution center and added 300 jobs in 18 months.

Accenture itself helped strengthen its talent pipeline and last week partnered with UniSA to announce the Business and Digital Academy, but State Prime Minister Stephen Marshall continues to perform well. Today, more people are employed in the history of the state than ever before, but my goal is to create more jobs. The establishment of the Deloitte Center in Adelaide further highlights the economic growth of the sector, backed by technology and innovation.

