What was wrong with Big Tech





System error: where Big Tech fails and how can it be restarted

Authors: Rob Reich, Melan Sahami, Jeremy M. Waynestein

Publisher: Harper / HarperCollins

Price: $ 27.99

Page: 319

Please stop when you hear this. Philosophers, computer engineers and government officials step into the bar. And give a very detailed and overwhelming university lecture on what we need to do about technology, its power, and unintended damage. The result of the invention (and often quite intended).

It’s a noble endeavor, but in almost half of this book by three professors at Stanford University, given the constant onslaught of research, facts, and examples of too broad a range of problems, I’m probably a hard drink. We are facing our country and the world as tech companies and their products are gaining supremacy.

Don’t get me wrong. In particular, it’s invading everything from politics to entertainment, communication and travel, so it’s important to connect technology with the rest of the world. And it’s important to recognize how we twisted, angry, and desperately addicted. This is partly due to the flood of malicious information flowing into the devices and gadgets that are now indispensable.

That was when the authors Rob Reich, Melan Sahami, and Jeremy M. Waynestein worked together at Stanford University to create an interdisciplinary undergraduate course called “Ethics, Public Policy, and Technological Change.” It was a driving force. Its purpose, as the school explains, is to “explore the ethical and social impacts of technological innovation and marry the humanities, social sciences, and computer sciences,” from which “to the choice of students.” Regardless, it is about making a fundamental change in the way students do things. Think about their role as realizers and formers of technological change in society, whatever their major and professional career paths. Please give me.”

Now, sign up for me — in the form of a book, not a full semester, it becomes a very serious problem laundry list, each of which should (and has been) the subject of its own book. I did). These include, among other things, artificial intelligence, algorithms, face recognition, self-driving cars, privacy, hate speech, and obvious corruption built into capitalized venture systems. Even Soylent, a drink invented to minimize the need for food preparation, will appear.

If it sounds like you’re reading an action-packed syllabus, it’s exactly the same, but it doesn’t hang on the lovely Palo Alto campus. Putting all these topics together in one book, the quality of the material is lost in a blink of an eye, but for those unfamiliar, system errors are certainly superficial, but very good for all of us. It serves as a written introductory book. You need to know about the impact of the technology industry.

Again, the author is urged to write a book to the extent that it requires readers to think beyond the computer education of a single notebook driven by efficiency and optimization, without ethical rigor. I need to applaud. Big Tech praises its ability to grow rapidly and expand endlessly, rather than asking if and how to make something in the first place.

It is rare in the industry to understand the results and take responsibility for their innovation. That’s how the problem changes to our current location.

The author, who teaches these wonders, finds a medium somewhere between technology boosterism and technology and understands the need for introspection. However, when performing the task, they provide only one short chapter on the solution. This is also like a checklist, too light for readers to feel that they can do a lot about Silicon Valley freight trains. It’s hard to imagine doing anything about complex tech phrases like “blitzkrieg,” “privacy paradox,” “OKR,” and “disaster of success,” but launch your iPhone. Doomscrolling Twitter.

In other words, I now take that soirentini.

© 2021 TheNewYorkTimesNewsService

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/beyond-business/what-went-wrong-with-big-tech-121091200923_1.html

