Insiders say they’re back on track with dramatic changes





Another rendering of what the Apple Watch Series 7 looks like

Phonearena.com

Updated on September 12th below. This post was first published on September 10, 2021.

The next Apple Watch seems to be coming out in the next few days (oh, check out how cool the invitation is in augmented reality). This is good news, as there have been rumors of production issues that could delay announcements and releases.

To be honest, I had no doubt that the watch would be announced. After all, once it comes out, you can start pre-sales and even if you need to postpone due to production issues, enthusiastic customers can bet their claims on the new smartwatch.

Updated on September 12th. Speaking of dramatic changes, Kuo also revealed tremendous news about where the Apple Watch is heading. Since the Apple Watch Series 7 is all new in design, new health sensors may not be available, but that doesn’t mean the Series 8 will be overwhelmed.

Sure, the sophisticated design of Series 7 will be carried over, but Kuo expects Series 8 sales to be strong thanks to a new round of health and fitness surveillance updates.

The most important of these may be adding a temperature sensor to your watch. This is what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had previously suggested, but it’s still more reliable with the addition of quos.

Such sensors can be used to measure stress (as you know, the skin warms when nervous) or to track fertility.

Apple may have other purposes in mind that are known to add functionality later. Other health features such as glucose monitoring and blood pressure tracking prospects are also rumored, but these are unlikely to be Series 8 shoe-ins, as Kuo’s latest report does not. , Much can change in the coming months. And in the meantime, we have Series 7 we’re looking forward to, and Kuo has an opinion on this too …

In a new note, incredibly credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the initial manufacturing problems were real, but are now being overcome and mass production is about to begin. To do.

According to Kuo, the biggest change will be a dramatic change in design that fits the gleaming renderings from Phonearena.com that you can see in this post, in line with other rumors.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the design may have contributed to production issues, promising 16% more pixels than before.

Kuo says the assembly of this new display has been a headache thanks to the new manufacturing process.

Problems included blinking panels (well, you never want it) and touch screen sensitivity issues (same as above). Supplier categorizes these issues and mass production will begin later in the month, around the middle of the month, Kuo said. It’s a pretty tight schedule. I think the watch will be available on Friday, September 24th, so it may be enough to be confident that Apple can handle early orders. But hey, that must be imminent.

Kuo explained the changes in more detail, explaining that switching from cable design to contact design on the display and the introduction of LIPO (Low Injection Pressure Overmolding) are part of production.

Does this mean that all models will be abundant from day one? That may not be the case, but things look much more rosy than they were a few days ago.

Watch is confident that it will be announced at the keynote next Tuesday starting at 10am. Stay tuned for future news.

