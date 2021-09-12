Obtaining Bitcoin abroad emphasizes domestic tensions





Tensions between financial innovators and global governments are seen in Australia, and the innovative fintech sector anew from the global success of Square’s acquisition of BNPL company Afterpays has plagued the banking sector. No.

President of El Salvador Najib Buquere Credit: AP

Schot-Guppy reports that Australian fintech companies are being dropped by banks as customers at a higher rate than their peers abroad as they threaten to violate money laundering and anti-terrorism laws. I am.

BitcoinBabe Peer-to-Peer Trading Platform Entrepreneur Michaela Juric said she was turned down by 91 financial institutions for her business.

But another driving force for debanking, which many in the fintech community doubt, is the desire of large banks to maintain their dominance.

Last week, Schot-Guppy told Australia’s Election Commission that as a technology and financial center, 150 fintech companies had their bank accounts closed by major banks.

Debanking cases occur much less frequently in other markets, she said. So I could see work and innovation in action there.

Still, the real impact of the rise in cryptography can be carried out across the banking sector.

Robert Potter of Internet 2.0 believes that there is a unique tension between the crypto community and the banking community.

Dr. Philippa Ryan of the Australian National University said cryptocurrencies would be a wake-up call for the banking industry, but she said the heart of the bank would still lend to real estate and tangible assets.

The bigger problem lies in the black market and the tax system, and the ability to move wealth between countries without attracting taxes and surveillance. Ryan said cryptocurrencies weaken borders and weaken governments.

The destructive nature of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is also key to the kind of innovation that is emerging as a new field of geopolitical competition.

China has announced a digital currency managed by a central bank. This offers the potential for international influence that could challenge the US dollar. Facebook is trying to promote Diem (formerly known as Libra) as an alternative to a Chinese-dominated future.

Bitcoin, which is not controlled by the government, has the potential to form an alternative trading system and shadow economy, as is done in Lebanon.

Internationally, as El Salvador has imposed a so-called B-Day on unprepared citizens (President Nayib Bukele of the Millennial generation wants to harness the power of the volcano to support energy-intensive Bitcoin mining). The conflict between innovation and attention seen is clear in the country.

The government still doesn’t want to regulate cryptocurrencies, says Robert Potter, co-CEO of Internet 2.0, who doesn’t want to shatter innovation.

But he said there was a tension between growing it and getting it out of control.

So far, he said, the crypto and fintech communities enjoy a lot of freedom compared to banks that have a permanent obligation.

He said it was perfectly reasonable for banks to be interested in maintaining their position, but they are also regulated in their position.

There are also unique cultural differences between cryptocurrencies and the banking community.

When listening to the people who build these crypto exchanges, they often talk about disrupting financial institutions and the regulatory environment they create, Potter said.

Light regulation of dramatic innovation: The collapse of Lehman Brothers was seen as the trigger for the 2008 global financial crisis. Credit: Daniel Acker

It is not clear whether the director will capture the risks created by innovation.

One of the triggers of the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 was bank innovation mortgage debt that was repackaged and resold in a way that no one could fully understand.

The financial collapse triggered by unregulated innovation caused a sharp recession and caused distress to the people of the United States and Europe.

Loading

The nature of cryptocurrencies means that their risks are increasingly carried by the general public. Encrypted peer-to-peer transactions can mask vulnerabilities such as false information on social media-only appear after the technology is fully adopted.

In the past, individuals have often been at risk if the exchange collapses, is hacked, or the owner loses the encryption key.

There are many examples that attract attention. Last month, $ 97 million worth of digital coins were hacked from the Japanese crypto exchange Liquid, about half of which was converted to another crypto asset through a decentralized exchange, making the funds available to hackers. rice field.

Dr. Ryan of ANU, who trades cryptocurrencies, said last week he received an email from his planet form instructing him to close his account within a few weeks. She was previously instructed to trade her funds to avoid losing the currency held by the exchange. This is a compulsory transaction.

If it’s not manipulated, I don’t know what it is, she said.

The uneven stadium has been criticized by as many people as Jackson Palmer, co-creator of Dogecoin, the currency adopted by Elon Musk.

Did you lose your savings account password? It’s your fault. Will you be the victim of fraud? It’s your fault. A millionaire who manipulates the market? Their genius.

He said this is a dangerous free type for all capitalism. Cryptocurrencies, unfortunately, have been designed to promote since their inception.

Ryan says it would be great when the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies is used to free transactions between banking systems in a regulated way.

What I don’t like is when cryptocurrencies are in the hands of pump and dump artists and the black market, she said. At the moment it is dominated by them.

The global problem is that anarchy still dominates the wave.

