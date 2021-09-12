CSIR Transfers Saline Gargle RT-PCR Testing Technology to MSME Industry | Latest News India





The Nagpur-based National Institute for Environmental Engineering (NEERI) has independently developed a physiological saline gargle reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT) to test Covid-19 under the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR). -The technology of PCR) technology has been transferred. Sample, government released on Sunday.

Optimal technology for poorly connected rural areas has been transferred to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) because it also provides immediate test results and minimal infrastructure requirements. It is considered simple, cost-effective, patient-friendly and comfortable.

The innovations developed by the institute have been dedicated to the country to serve society. Know-how has been transferred non-exclusively to the United Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). According to a statement released by the Government of India’s Press and Information Agency (PIB), this will allow innovation to be commercialized and licensed to all competent stakeholders, including the private sector, government and various rural development plans and sectors. Become.

As part of the technology transfer agreement, licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of compact, easy-to-use kits.

According to a PIB statement, technology transfer was facilitated given the potential for a third wave of pandemics and Covid-19.

The main inventors of this are Dr. Krishna Khairnar, a NEERI scientist, and CSIR-NEERI’s team of environmental virology researchers in Nagpur.

In May, the government announced the development of this technology, which was also approved by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

Collecting swabs takes time. In addition, it is a bit uncomfortable for the patient because it is invasive. You will also lose time to transport samples from the collection center to the laboratory. Saline mouthwash RT-PCR is an instant, comfortable and patient-friendly method. Sampling is immediate and results are produced within 3 hours, Khairnar said in May.

This method is non-invasive and easy enough for patients to collect and test their own samples. A simple collection tube filled with saline is used. The patient gargles with the solution and rinses it in a tube. The sample is then taken to the laboratory and kept at room temperature in a special buffer prepared by NEERI. Heating this solution produces an RNA template that is further processed for RT-PCR testing.

This particular method of collecting and processing samples can save on the costly infrastructure requirements of RNA extraction. This method allows self-sampling, so users can also test themselves. This method is also environmentally friendly, as Khairnar says, because it produces minimal waste.

The team hopes that this innovative test will be especially beneficial to people living in remote areas that are difficult to reach.

Experts welcomed the development, but also fear that self-sampling monitoring will be a challenge.

The sensitivity levels of this type of technique are not yet known, as it is known that the combined nasal and oral samples yield close to 70% sensitivity levels. Also, when people are responsible for providing test samples, they often depend on their conscience. It can be difficult to monitor whether sampling is done according to the rules, said Dr. Navin Dang, founder and chairman of Dangs Lab, one of the first laboratories to approve the Covid-19 test in the country last year. Says.

