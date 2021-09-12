Apple, Google, Amazon are spying on you, proceedings claim





“Woke, Inc.” Author Vivek Ramaswamy talks about social media censorship in “Fox Business Tonight”

Big Tech is listening to your personal debate, the proceedings claim. Do you need to worry?

A federal judge has signaled a class action lawsuit alleging that Apple’s Siri voice assistant is infringing on user privacy.

Earlier this month, Judge Jeffrey White of the U.S. District Court reported that Siri regularly recorded personal conversations for “accidental activation,” and Apple provided the conversations to advertisers, according to Reuters. He said he was allowed to proceed with proceedings attempting to prove that he had done so. Plaintiffs allege that Apple violated federal eavesdropping and California privacy laws.

IPHONE 13?Apple sets the date for the latest product launch event

Ticker Security Last Change Change% AAPL APPLE, INC. 148.97-5.10 -3.31%

Separate proceedings against Google and Amazon make similar allegations about the Voice Assistant. One of the most common allegations cited in the proceedings was that the conversation was recorded without the consent of the user and used by the advertiser to target the plaintiff.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,817.52-53.30 -1.86%

This is due to the surge in sales of smart speakers.

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), as of June 2021, the number of installed bases of smart speakers in the United States reached 126 million units, a sharp increase from 20 million units in June 2017.

Amazon has the largest install-based slice, 69% as of June this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,469.15-15.01 -0.43%

“The installation base of smart speakers has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding more than 25 million units over the past year,” CIRP partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz said in a statement.

Do you need to worry?How to protect yourself

Amazon, Apple, and Google are all voice assistants that activate when you say keywords like “Hey Siri” for Apple devices, “OK Google” for Google products, and “Alexa” for Amazon smart devices. We offer smart speakers that use technology.

Amazon devices store their data when activated by keywords or so-called wakewords. “Unless the device detects a wake word (or Alexa is activated by pressing a button), the audio isn’t saved and sent to the cloud,” an Amazon spokeswoman emailed FOX Business. rice field.

“Customers have several options for managing their recordings, including the option of not saving recordings at all and the ability to automatically delete recordings every 3 or 18 consecutive months,” the spokeswoman said. The person in charge added.

Morgan Stanley: The focus of Apple cars is on “design and vehicles”

If you don’t want to record with Alexa, use the Alexa app[プライバシー]Go to the menu. Then go to Manage Alexa Data, Select Recording Retention Period. next,[録音を保存しない]Choose.

According to the company, Amazon collects and uses voice recordings to provide and improve its services. This will help you better understand the different accents and dialects and train Alexa to respond appropriately to your requests.

Amazon also said it would “manually” review the data but not sell it to third parties.

“To help improve Alexa, we manually review and annotate a small percentage of 1% of Alexa requests. Human access to review tools is only allowed to employees who request improved services. It will be done, “said an Amazon spokeswoman.

“Our annotation process does not associate voice recordings with customer-identifiable information. Customers can opt out of including their voice recordings as part of 1% of the voice recordings reviewed.” Said the spokesperson.

By default, Google doesn’t keep your recordings, Google spokesman Jose Castagneda told Fox Business. “In this case, we challenge the claim and actively protect ourselves,” Castagneda said in a statement.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

However, if you want to make sure that the Google settings are turned off, go to your Google account and[データとプライバシー],[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Move in the order of[音声録音を含める]Make sure the check box next to is cleared. The default setting is off.

According to an Apple statement made in 2019, Apple no longer holds Siri recordings without the user’s permission. Siri retains data only if you choose to opt in through the settings on your Apple device.

Amazon will not comment on the proceedings, and Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/apple-google-amazon-spying-lawsuits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos