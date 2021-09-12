



The Museum of Innovation Science, the largest science museum in the Skenectadi metropolitan area, and Clarkson University have formally signed a partnership to promote informal and formal science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

The partnership consists of several initiatives, including the Clarksons Institute for STEM Education, its Master of Arts in Teaching Program, and collaboration between the miScis creative teams, developing immersive hands-on exhibits, both students and teachers. We will develop a STEM experience program in Japan.

The current agreement requires a three-year commitment. As part of the partnership, all Clarksons Capital Region Campus staff, faculty and students at 80 Nott Terrace in Schenectady, opposite miSci, will be members of the museum and will enjoy everything they offer. The Clarksons Graduate School will host some of its engineering classes in the museum’s newly refurbished classrooms.

Tony works with miSci to offer powerful programs in engineering, digital art, education and business, how teachers and students work in the classroom through STEM, and people of all ages learn complex ideas. I’m excited to ignite the way. Collins, President of Clarkson. The launch of this partnership creates the entrepreneurial, knowledgeable and intellectually curious educational experience needed to innovate world-related solutions, giving the city of Schenectady an opportunity to continue its legacy as a thriving place for innovation. It reflects our commitment to promote.

With Neil Golubs’ visionary guidance as chairman of miSci, the museum will engage with our community, explore new and innovative ways to build new partnerships, and lead to this exciting collaboration with miSci. President Gina Gould said. We are grateful for his leadership and will continue to look for more opportunities as we expand our relationship with Clarkson.

