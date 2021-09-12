Google Funds Australia’s Digital Publishers Alliance





Some of Australia’s most famous digital publications have used funding from technology giants Google and Facebook to form the first trade association.

Cricky publishers Private Media, Mamamia, The Squiz and Junkie Media are one of 20 publishers gathered to form what is known as the Digital Publisher Alliance. The organization, led by Junkies co-founder Tim Duggan, aims to raise awareness with advertisers and give publications a strong voice on key issues in the industry.

According to Dagan, many decisions are currently being made and will affect future publishers in the next decade or so. [Google and Facebook] Neither need to go to 20 or 40 different publishers individually to discuss the issue, but support it with funding that helps set it up as a really easy way to communicate with a wide variety of publishers at the same time. I am.

Tim Dagan, Head of Digital Publishing Alliance

Other members of the DPA include Future Women, Broadsheet Media, LADbible Group, and Solstice Media, the publisher of The New Daily, and pay an annual fee. The Google News Initiative has already funded it, and the Facebook Journalism Project has finalized its contribution. Duggan has ensured that tech giants have no say in the directives of trade associations and their priorities.

He said there was no string attached to the funding, which was very important to the Digital Publishing Alliance. They believe that the strongest industry is of interest to everyone. We agree with that.

There are several organizations in the Australian media industry that represent it. The television sector is represented by FreeTV and ThinkTV, and the news media industry is supported by ThinkNews Brands. The radio division is represented by Commercial Radio Australia, and billboard advertisers are supported by the Outdoor Media Association. All of these bodies behave differently. Some are trying to increase market share from advertisers, while others are working with the government on important issues. Some are more effective than others, and sometimes the industry is discussing or questioning their effectiveness and purpose. None of the trade associations mentioned are backed by digital giants.

However, the digital publishing sector is relatively new and operates independently. And while they wanted to remain rivals in the past, the lack of collectives became a clear issue when the federal government announced plans to introduce a compulsory news media bargaining code.

The introduction of the federal news media negotiation code was important to Australia’s largest media outlet. A law that provides funding certainty and helps maintain quality news journalism. However, some small, independent publishers were concerned about the code. They were worried about whether they could survive, a concern that became a temporary reality when Facebook temporarily removed the news from the platform to protest the proposed law.

Many of these smaller retailers have worked with Google and Facebook for years to talk to viewers who are usually young and distorted. After winning a major deal between News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment (the owner of this masthead), some were worried that tech giants wouldn’t do business with them.

