Big Tech Remakes Wearables: Privacy Concerns Can Bring Out Regulatory Glare





While Facebook launches Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses in partnership with eyewear brands, social networking giant CEO Mark Zuckerberg is moving into an era when the product is no longer the center of our lives. It hinted that it was an important step in. As companies in both the Internet and consumer electronics sectors are trying to take advantage of wearable technology, the next port of call may look like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Ray-Ban Stories is itself a pair of regular wayfarers with a camera, microphone, speaker set, storage and connectivity modules. This product is part of Facebook’s larger plan to build eyeglasses that visually and audibly reinforce the world. .. Last September, the company announced Project Aria, a research project that helps Facebook build the first generation of wearable augmented reality devices. Facebook is also working with AR glasses to prototype a neural wristband that uses electromyograms to transform subtle neural signals into actions.

While these modernized representations of traditional products have the potential to change the way we use the Internet, they entail enormous privacy concerns. Some of Ray-Ban Stories’s first reviews show that other people are unaware that their glasses are being recorded, even though they have built-in features to prevent this in particular. .. With the proliferation of use of these products, it is even more essential to implement a data privacy framework that does not currently exist in India.

This need also became apparent just one day after its launch, when it came to the attention of Italian data protection authorities seeking clarification to assess whether smart glasses comply with privacy laws. rice field. Italian officials inform about the measures Facebook has taken to protect people who are occasionally photographed, especially children, the system adopted to anonymize the collected data, and the capabilities of voice assistants connected to eyeglasses. He said he wanted to receive it, Reuters reported.

But Facebook isn’t the only one working in this direction. Augmented reality itself in a limited space has limited use cases. For example, how Microsoft added to Teams to introduce together mode. This shows all the participants in the call together in virtual space, rather than the box grid currently provided by Teams and Zoom. However, wearable clubs create a digital 3D layer of the world on these devices, allowing users to interact digitally with different aspects of the world like today’s smartphones.

Technology companies have been working for years to integrate connected devices as closely as possible with the human body. And the idea for this comes from the fashion industry. The story of the most popular wearable connected device smartwatch shows the desire to adapt to such devices. The Indian smartwatch market is in a boom stage as more and more people are trying smartwatches due to affordable factors. Ansikajain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, says smartwatches are now replacing traditional watches and complementing the use of smartphones. When Google launched the VR headset Daydream View in 2016, we specifically recognized the need for wearable devices to be fashion-oriented rather than bulky electronic items, and built our products using lightweight cloth and foam materials. In 2017, Nokia Bell Labs announced a partnership with Belgian FashionTech designer Jasna Rokegem to design sensitive garments that act as smart and fashionable expansion skins.

Also in the field of eyewear technology, many players have tried to build some foundations based on existing products. Google was the first big tech company to bring futuristic-looking eyeglasses to Google Glass that promised to provide users with an immersive connectivity experience. Google Glass was available for retail purchase in 2014, but was soon discontinued. Among the reasons for the failure were a $ 1500 price tag (Facebook’s Ray-Ban story sells for $ 299), and a range of user privacy and hacking concerns.

Amazon launched a pair of smart glasses in 2019 under the Echo product line called Echo Frames. Earlier this year, the company launched the second generation of smart audio glasses with the digital assistant Alexa. Florida-based Magic Leap, a startup backed by Google, AT & T, and NTT DoCoMo, released a $ 2,300 headset in 2018, but basically failed to meet the pre-release feature claims, resulting in There were only a few thousand, according to The Information, a tech-news website, for sale.

In a 2019 report, PwC will report 1.5 trillion to the global economy by 2030 as AR and VR drive productivity gains in areas such as healthcare, engineering, product development, logistics, retail and entertainment. We predicted that we might add dollars, but Goldman Sachs predicts: The market for such technologies will be worth $ 95 billion by 2025.

Last year, India’s largest telecommunications company, Reliance Jio, announced a new mixed reality solution called Jio Glass. According to the company, the new Jio Glass is designed to enable teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes in real time via the Jio Mixed Reality service. Apart from this, it can also be used to run virtual conferences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/big-tech-recasts-wearables-privacy-concerns-may-draw-regulatory-glare-7504723/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos