The first iPhone, reportedly with 1TB of storage, will be available on Tuesday





A few days before the Apples California Streaming event on September 14, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will each have a 1TB storage configuration (h / t 9to5Mac). increase. Kuo also states that the storage configurations for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, but there is no 64GB option.

Kuo also hopes Apple will announce the AirPods 3 at the event on Tuesday, but said Apple will probably keep the AirPods 2 available. He warns that the iPhone 13 could be affected by a shortage of supply chains, as previously reported, but expects the impact on iPhone 13 shipments to be limited.

Earlier leaks and rumors pointed to the iPhone 13 lineup, which includes four models the same size as last year’s model. New phones are expected to have improved cameras, improved ultra-wide-angle lenses, including video portrait and astrophotography modes, and better optical zoom for video recording.

Other rumors about the Apple Watch 7 predict a faster processor and new hardware designs such as a larger screen and a new watch face. The iPad Mini will also be significantly redesigned.

The autumn event will start at 1:00 pm ET on September 14th and will be a virtual event streamed from Apple Park.

