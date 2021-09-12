Marketing Manager-AI Technology





Are you an entrepreneurial marketing expert and enjoy the opportunities and challenges of implementing US marketing strategies for global tech companies? Joining AI pioneers at the forefront of technological change at the world’s largest financial institutions will ensure that your marketing career at a winning company advances. In this company, it has a major marketing role that directly impacts its growth and future success.

Excelsior has been devoted to researching this innovative technology company that is expanding its business in New York. This is a unique career in joining a fast-growing and innovative artificial intelligence (AI) fintech company that is pioneering the deployment of next-generation process automation solutions for banks through the use of artificial intelligence / machine learning technology. Opportunity. This international company has already achieved a lot of success in the United States with referral banks as its customers, taking its business in the United States to the next level following its Series A investment.

It reports directly to Europe-based marketing directors and was newly created to help marketing professionals play a leading role in the execution of US marketing companies and develop market development strategies for new products and market areas. This is the NYC position. As the first marketing professional in the United States to work closely with our sales team, it goes from strategic business drivers, positioning, solution messaging, value propositions to tactical operational content, campaigns, demand generation, events, public relations and more. It means adopting the marketing plan up to this point. This person has a great opportunity to develop a role, make it his own, and lead a global initiative.

Suitable candidates have the following experience and characteristics: -Experience in the role of B2B marketing working for a technology company. The ideal combination is content, digital, product demand generation, and communication marketing experience. -Creative writing and positioning skills. -Experience in demand building / lead generation activities to develop and nurture sales pipelines. -Ability to accept this Communicate important messages to different target personas through various campaigns such as social media, email, webins, podcasts, trade events, presses, white papers and more. -Personal motivation and ability to contribute to a dynamic and high-growth entrepreneurial team culture. -Ability to pick up new and unique solutions on the market.

A great career opportunity for talented marketing professionals to join high-growth FinTech and work closely with senior management teams to develop and execute a company’s marketing strategy. This person certainly plays his part, influences, and clearly recognizes the value of marketing for future success, both professional and personal rewards associated with such high-growth AI technology companies. Can be enjoyed.

Keywords: Marketing, Marketing Director, Marketing Manager, VP Marketing, Marketing Executive, Marketing Officer, Branding, Product Marketing, Digital Marketing, Marcom, Fintech, Bank, Bank, Financial Market, Capital Market, Securities Industry, Investment Bank, Assets Administrators, brokers, wall streets, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning, process automation, RPA, business intelligence, new technologies, digital transformation.

