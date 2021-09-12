2021 Tips on How to Fix Google Meet Lag During Presentation





This tutorial is about how to fix Google Meet delays during a presentation. We will do our best to help you understand this guide. I hope you like this blog. How to fix Google Meet delays during a presentation. If your answer is yes, read this and share it.

Find out how to fix Google Meet delays during a presentation

Although not as popular as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, Google Meet has found some takers in the consumer arena. Google’s video conferencing solution is web-based and free and works seamlessly with other Google services. However, there is still a delay, especially if you enable screen sharing for presentations. Here’s how to fix or reduce lag during a Google Meet presentation:

Note that the steps below do not eliminate the delay during the presentation. These tips can help reduce lag and improve the Google Meet experience. Let’s get started without any further effort.

1. Use Google Chrome

As mentioned earlier, Google’s services are most enjoyed by the Google products out there. For example, the offline mode for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is only available in Google Chrome, not in other browsers.

Similarly, if you want to use Google Meet, you need to select the Chrome browser. The Chrome browser offers a better user experience than Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

2. Use a high speed internet connection

Google Meet requires a high-speed internet connection, especially when sharing screens or giving presentations on video calls.

For higher bandwidth and usage, your computer must be connected to the 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency.

3. Pause other activities in the background

If you want to download large files or stream 4K video in the background, you need to pause or close them. Make sure Google Meet has the highest bandwidth available during video calls.

If YouTube or other services are consuming most of your internet bandwidth, there will be a delay during your Google Meet presentation. Therefore, get in the habit of interrupting unnecessary activities in the background.

4. Close the application in the background

This applies to laptops / PCs with a small amount of RAM. Unlike iOS and Android, Windows is not designed to suspend background activity for open applications. Instead, you need to manually shut it down to free up RAM for the main task.

Google Chrome is also notorious for overusing RAM in the background. Therefore, please close all unnecessary apps on your PC completely before making a Google Meet call.

You can also use Windows Task Manager to see all the background tasks that are running.Identify them and at the bottom[タスクの終了]Click.

5. Decrease screen resolution

Are you trying to call Google Meet using a 4K monitor or a laptop with a 4K screen? In that case, Google Meet will try to render everything in 4K resolution during the presentation. This can cause delays during Google Meet screen sharing.

You need to reduce the screen resolution and then enable screen sharing during the call. Here’s how.

Step 1: Open the Settings application in Windows (using Windows + I).

Step 2:[システム]Go to section and[表示]Select a menu.

Step 3:[スケールとレイアウト]From the menu[画面解像度]Select to select a lower resolution.

Open Google Chrome and give a presentation during Google Meet. The lag should be significantly reduced.

6. Update your display and GPU driver

If your display and GPU drivers are out of date on your computer, you may experience long delays during your Google Meet presentation. You need to update the display and GPU drivers from the Device Manager menu. that’s right.

Step 1: Press the Windows key to search for Device Manager.

Step 2: Press Enter[デバイスマネージャ]Open the menu.

Step 3:[ディスプレイアダプタ]Expand the menu. Right-click on Intel HD Graphics to update to the latest version.

Step 4: Find the GPU drivers in the same menu and update them to the latest version.

Restart your PC and try the presentation on Google Meet.

7. Avoid using background wallpaper

Google Meet has a background wallpaper feature that helps you hide the cluttered rooms behind you. When using background wallpaper, the system uses resources to cut out the face and body from the background.

If possible, don’t use background wallpapers in your Google Meet presentations. Save CPU resources to improve the in-call experience.

8. Update Google Chrome

Perhaps Google Meet presentation delays have nothing to do with Google Meet or other factors. Older versions of the Google Chrome browser may be the main reason behind the delay.[設定]>[バージョン情報]You need to update Google Chrome from the page.

Last word: How to fix Google Meet delays during a presentation

I hope you understand this article. How to fix Google Meet delays during a presentation. If the answer is no, you can ask anything from the contact forum section related to this article. And if your answer is yes, share this article with your family and friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollyinside.com/articles/how-to-fix-google-meet-lag-during-presentation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos