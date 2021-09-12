Google and Avocor create new hardware to support whiteboard harmony





Working from home means something completely different than it was two years ago. The new hybrid workforce and modular classroom environment have revolutionized the way we communicate, learn and collaborate. Recognizing the need to evolve in this changing context, Google has partnered with Avocor to create a new line of Jamboard-like displays that bring the best of Google Meets and its collaboration tools to a dedicated hardware platform. bottom.

Google’s Jamboard display focuses primarily on presenting digital whiteboards and collaboration tools for classrooms and offices. The 55 4K interactive display serves a big purpose in the right settings, but the suggested retail price of $ 5,000 makes it a costly unitas car in a world where versatility is important. Indeed, EDU customers can get Jamboard for just $ 999 at the moment. This is a surprising deal, but I feel that Google’s new collaboration hardware is more in line with today’s Work from Home market.

advertisement

Google Meet series by Avocor

Avocor’s new Google Meet hardware line combines the best premium Meet hardware with Jamboard’s productivity-focused collaboration tools in two different form factors. One of them is the Google Series One Board 65. This is a Jamboard redesigned as a 65-touch display with a mountable all-in-one EPTZ camera and a rug-free glass display, and features two included styles for real-time collaboration within Google Whiteboard Tools Or fits the application of your choice from laptops connected via the OneBoard 65s USB-C port.

The second device in the lineup is designed for the home office and doubles as a second monitor, making it a very interesting multitasker. Series One Desk 27 is a 27Q HD IPS touch display with an integrated 5MP webcam with automatic framing technology. It features an 8-microphone array for enhanced noise cancellation and a single stylus for the whiteboard. You get the same collaboration tools as a large display and it acts as the primary or secondary display for your laptop or desktop PC.

advertisement

Like the previous Jamboard, this new generation of collaboration tools isn’t cheap. That said, the value these new devices bring should be well worth it for technology-powered companies and classrooms. Avocor’s Google Meet series is priced at $ 1,999 for Desk27 and $ 6,999 for One Board 65. Please contact us at the link below for availability and bulk price. I’m excited to try out the new hardware and see how they work, so get one or both of these as soon as possible. If they run as they look, it should be a great experience.

Google Meet series by Avocor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/google-and-avocor-create-new-hardware-for-meet-whiteboarding-harmony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos