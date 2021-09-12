Google Pixel 6 Pro claims that the benchmark has just shown key specifications





Google has promised Pixel 6 to be available this fall, so it’s not surprising that benchmarks will appear on sites like Geekbench. Still, the list of Pixel 6 Pros discovered by PhoneArena is interesting for several reasons, even if you need to shoot with larger salt than usual.

The highlight of the new phone is Google’s brand new tensor chip, and there are reports suggesting that it may actually be an unreleased Samsung chip. In that case, the Geekbench list is interesting. This is because it refers to an SoC consisting of two Cortex X1 cores clocked at 2.8Ghz, two middle tier cores clocked at 2.25Ghz, and four cores set at 1.8Ghz. Meanwhile, Samsung and Qualcomm’s flagship chips have one main core, three middle cores and four high efficiency cores.

Still, the leaker’s Digital Chat Station seems to be backing up the list in a recent tweet, adding that it comes with a Mali-G78 GPU.

#DigitalChatStationSuspected Google in-house developed chip: 2 * 2.8 GHz + 2 * 2.25 GHz + 4 * 1.8 GHz, Mali-G78 GPU. Two 2.8 GHz X1 supercores, Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100, and one X1 can’t suppress it .. If mass production does not change, I have a little courage. pic.twitter.com/bGEtHiYzkHS September 11, 2021

see next

According to the list, the device has Android 12 (which is not surprising given that it’s made by Google) and has 12GB of RAM. Actual raw performance numbers are a bit overwhelming for the time being, with a single-core score of 414 and a multi-core performance of 2,074.

This is considerably weaker than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which tends to score around 1,000 and 3,500 in the same test, but don’t read too much at this point. Geekbench pre-release phones often experience poor performance before they are tweaked to improve performance. A good example of this is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which first appeared in an overwhelming number in May, but has been steadily improving with each subsequent appearance.

According to Google, the new Tensor chip is a game changer with a special focus on machine learning and AI, which will be transformed into what the company describes as “a transformed experience for cameras, voice recognition and other Pixel 6 features.” ..

With a report that generally suggests that the Pixel 6 will be released next month, we need to know how quickly these claims can actually withstand scrutiny.

Prolific leaker Jon Prosser predicted that the phone would be announced on October 19th and will be available for purchase on October 28th. Also, Google’s own device photos released this week show “Tuesday 19”, giving special credit to the first date. ..

At that time, Google’s October event was the focus of attention, and everyone knows it. The long-awaited Pixel Fold may also appear …

Best Pixel 5 Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

4GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

4GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

10GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

10GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

15GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

15GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-6-pro-alleged-benchmarks-just-tipped-key-specs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos