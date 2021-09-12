Valve’s digital store Steam turns 18 today





Steam, the digital PC storefront, was officially released 18 years ago today on September 12, 2003. I didn’t know how old Steam was, and by extension, how old Ive was. If you buy, download, and install a lot of games, it will take some time before you can’t play them.

When Valve first launched Steam, people, including some of my friends at the time, were very happy with it. The idea of ​​having to register games over the internet didn’t work for people, even games purchased in stores on disc. But over time, people warmed up to it as Valve improved its services, offered third-party games, and launched seasonal sales. In May 2007, it had about 13 million users. As of January 2021, there are over 120 million active users each month.

When it went on sale in 2003, it was a bit of a disaster. The server has collapsed. Players couldn’t log in, and with the exception of some Valve titles and a terrible looking UI, there was little to find when logging in. The situation has improved since then.

The first game that required Steam was Valve’s own mega sequel, Half-Life 2. Released in 2004. The following year, Valve began trading with third-party publishers, offering the service the first non-Valve game. The first third-party game released on Steam was RagDoll Kung Fu. It is still available in 2021. It’s a weird fighting game created by several Lionhead (Fable) developers. You can buy it today at a low price of $ 1.

In May 2007, there were about 150 digital games available for purchase on Steam. Earlier this year, Steam hit 50, ooo games. It is estimated that 8,000 to 10,000 new games are uploaded to the storefront each year since 2018.

I looked through the Steam library and based on my memory and release date, the first games I bought on Steam were Day of Defeat Source and Half-Life 2. That seems almost correct.

Today, Steam can face competition from Epic and other publisher stores, but it’s still the biggest and most popular way for most PC gamers to get new games. But in 2003, Steam looked like a weird experiment from those Counter-Strike and Half-Life developers.

