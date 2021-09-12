Here’s what Apple plans to announce at the iPhone 13 launch event on Tuesday:





Apple Inc. aims to refocus technology with the iPhone announcement, anew from the legal issues of the App Store payment practices dispute.

The smartphone giant will unveil new smartwatches, headphones and more in addition to the iPhone 13 lineup during Tuesday’s annual fall event. Announced days after a federal judge decided on Apple AAPL, -3.31% could no longer ban app developers from offering alternative payment options other than Apple’s own in-app payment service. Technology company.

However, the average iPhone user is likely to be indifferent to in-app payment strategies, and as the company rolls out its new lineup, they will become Apple’s target audience. Mobile phones are expected to feature improved camera and video capabilities, but have a similar design to last year’s model.

The rumored upgrade shows that the iPhone has been improved over time, unlike a year ago when Apple first brought 5G connectivity to mobile phones and redesigned the phone. The iPhone 12 lineup is strong, and analysts generally seem bright about the potential demand for the iPhone 13 family, despite the potential lack of blockbuster feature upgrades.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. Analyst Brian White hopes the iPhone 13 family will be enthusiastically welcomed given the improved economy, increased 5G coverage and low ownership of 5G smartphones.

Here are some things to watch out for at the event on Tuesday: The event effectively begins at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

iPhone

The iPhone is the centerpiece of Apple’s fall event and should be this year as well.

As with last year, the company plans to roll out four new phones with similar designs. One of the possible changes from a visual point of view is the small notch at the top of the phone, but otherwise the device shouldn’t look very different from its predecessor. MacRumors predicts that some rumored changes, such as the disappearance of the Lightning charging port and the resurgence of the fingerprint sensor, will not actually appear in future models.

According to MacRumors, Apple is unlikely to resize phones this year. MacRumors is considering rolling out a 5.4-inch iPhone mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone, a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone. iPhone Pro Max.

The biggest improvements can come to the camera. According to Bloomberg News, Apple is planning to introduce a video version of the portrait mode setting. This allows the user to capture a video with a blurred background. The company also reportedly added a ProRes recording feature that enables high-resolution footage and a new photo diting feature that can keep photos warm or cold without affecting white tones. I am considering it.

There was also talk about potential satellite features on the next iPhone. Satellite communication company Globalstar Inc. Stocks surged after showing that Apple has incorporated low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications to allow users to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection. , Second report Apple has suggested that this feature may be limited to emergency communications.

Augmented reality

Apple’s landing page for the September 14th event included an Easter egg for iPhone users that could be displayed in augmented reality above the perimeter by clicking on the Apple logo. This suggests to GlobalX research analyst Pedro Palandrani that the company may be planning an important AR announcement.

The simple answer is that Apple will introduce new AR features to the iPhone, but at this point there’s not much to do, Palandrani told MarketWatch. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple’s glasses, he continued, noting that Apple’s potential to develop AR glasses shapes is often discussed. Facebook Inc. FB, + 0.18% recently announced their own smart glasses.

Given that supply constraints are affecting the broader consumer electronics industry, it is questionable for Palandrani whether Apple can sell fictitious smart glasses immediately.

He said it may not be capable of mass-producing that type of device at this time, but it is certainly possible in the near future.

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani writes that he saw a long shot of the AR / VR product announcement finally being announced.

Apple watch

Apple may be planning the next Apple Watch redesign. Rumor has it that the company is aiming to slightly increase the screen size and bring the casing style closer to what is found on the iPhone 12 line.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple Watch 7 has screen sizes of 41mm and 45mm, which could be larger than the current 40mm and 44mm. Bloomberg points out that temperature scanners may not appear until next year’s model is announced and does not expect a meaningful improvement in health.

According to MacRumors, these devices are expected to have a flat-edged look, similar to what the iPhone 12 line sports. There were signs that Apple faced production problems with the Apple Watch 7, primarily due to the new design, but MacRumors said Apple has solved the problem and it looks like it’s still going on. Quoted a recent report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Track planned launches.

AirPods

Apple can also set up an updated version of entry-level AirPods headphones. In addition to the base model, Apple offers a Pro version of earphones and a set of high-quality over-the-ear headphones, and Apple may borrow some features from them when jazzing up regular AirPods.

First, the company is expected to shorten the stem of the new AirPods and make a slight redesign, similar to what is seen on the AirPods Pro. According to CNet’s summary, Apple is rumored to be planning to introduce spatial audio technology into basic AirPods.

According to a Bloomberg News report released late last year, Apple may plan to exclude the noise-canceling feature of this upcoming AirPods model.

