Google Pixel gets “push” feature on Android, Chromebook





Over the past few years, Google has been working on a “Better Together” initiative to make the ownership experience for Android smartphones and Chromebooks more seamless. Today’s integrations include prominent phone hubs, instant tethering, and smart (unlock) locks. As reported in February, the latest feature in this family is codenamed “Eche” and knows a lot about the Android side. The Google Pixel smartphone seems to be the first device to “push” the app to a Chromebook for mirroring.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and continue reading.

Since (at least) Android 12 Developer Preview 1 in February, Google has been working on “push”.This is for Android 12[最近]The final button on the screen, made possible by the new com.google.pixel.exo, which indicates a first-party exclusive app / background service.

Tap to display a list of devices.

Please select a device

I can’t find the device to push the content.

The list looks for a Chromebook and thinks the aforementioned Eche will handle the Chromebook side. “Exo” is a display server used by Chrome OS for both ARC (Android app) and Crostini (Linux).

From the Google Play service where “exo” is explicitly referenced, “I found that I can use the mobile phone app directly for% 1 $ s. [named Chromebook] When at home. This is the first time I’ve heard of this local requirement that both devices must be on the same network for a direct stream connection.

Link to% 1 $ s

When at home, use the smartphone app directly for% 1 $ s

Just in case, in February my colleague Kyle Bradshaw used Eche, which means “throw or cast” in Spanish, to “mirror the screen of the smartphone to Chrome OS and display the smartphone app directly from the Chromebook. Will be available. “

In effect, Eche is an app related to video feeds broadcast via WebRTC, the same technology used by many real-time video apps, including Google Duo, to send and receive between two devices. Other data is also included.

Chrome OS Phone Hub

Putting it all together, Exo and Eche will allow you to use many Better Together features on your Pixel smartphone, starting exclusively with Made by Google on your Chromebook.Workflow on Android 12[最近]Open the multitasking menu and[プッシュ]Seems to include tapping. The Chromebook will then receive a notification of approval and the app will appear in a new window.

In addition, another way to trigger a stream is from a Chromebook that extends the existing ability to receive phone notifications. Eche / Exo allows you to click on mirrored notifications to open the app directly in your notebook. You will be able to view and reply without removing the Pixel.

Behind the scenes, the Android application is streamed, so basically Chrome OS handles an interactive video feed of the Steam / remote command model, which is vaguely similar to Stadia.

This is the gist of this upcoming feature, leaving many unanswered questions. This is vaguely similar to the Apple ecosystem Handoff, which requires you to work with documents on your iPhone and open them on your iMac. iOS, iPad OS, and macOS require native applications to be installed across participating devices.

Google seems to be using direct video streaming between devices as an alternative, which is strange given the availability of Android apps on modern Chrome OS devices. In theory, it’s much more efficient for Google to let the Pixel smartphone send the current state of the app and have the Chromebook replicate using that push data. It makes even more sense if a fictitious Google Doc running on a Pixel device just opened docs.google.com on the web.

That said, many developers have to rewrite their applications. Thanks to Exo / Eche, streaming over a local Wi-Fi network can be faster than initially installing the corresponding app in the Chrome OS Play store. No additional app development required.

It’s unclear when this upcoming Google Pixel “push” feature will be released on Chromebooks.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler. This makes the APC Insight decomposition available.

Dylan Rousseland Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article

Thank you Michael!

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/09/12/google-pixel-push-chromebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos