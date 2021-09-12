PS5 vs Xbox Series X Fanboy Wars hit new lows





God of War Ragnarok

Sony

While both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are very well-selling and previewing very good-looking games, dedicated console fans feel the need to pierce each other in future products.

Yesterday I had an unusual view of this eternal struggle. Two manufactured controversies broke out on the same day. Frankly, there are two criticisms aimed at Sony and Microsoft respectively, some of the stupidest ones I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen the Funboy Flame War for a long time.

God of War animation recycling!

On the PlayStation side, some Xbox fans emphasized the fact that God of War Ragnarok isn’t much different from the previous God of War, with a clip of Kratos boarding the boat using the same animation. I showed it off. The last game.

Of course, God of War Ragnarok is a direct sequel to God of War, built on the same engine and using a lot of the same work done in the first game. For some reason in the sequel, the idea that Kratos needs to board the boat in another way is a criticism that I can’t wrap my head. Why, to be precise, do we need to start from scratch for such a basic animation and throw away the existing work purely for itself? Such criticism is meaningless. Are they angry that throwing and remembering Leviathan’s ax works the same way?

Asset reuse is a constant fan criticism of the game, but it’s a core part of the industry and standard practice, so you don’t have to literally start everything you’ve ever created. Sure, copying and pasting can be a little overkill, but here? Withboat entry animation? You’re really reaching when it’s the worst thing you can say about a preview like Ragnarok.

Redfalls graphics are bad!

But conversely, Id probably thinks this is even worse. The next image of Arcane’s vampire shooter Redfall has been leaked, and criticism from Sony fans is that the game looks terrible.

Pre-alpha development build test status.

The screenshots shown here are clearly very old and very unfinished. Many of them have clear development assets, start mission buttons and spawn enemy buttons. There is a shot to a third party when this game is said to be FPS. This is old and early, and it’s not worth making a conclusion about the final look or condition of the game.

In fact, many developers quickly point out how bad a game looks before it’s released, and things don’t really come together until the very end. For example, Heres Destiny is an alpha version.

Again, this is a ridiculous criticism that has nothing to do with reality. I think Halo Infinite justified many bad criticisms of graphics last year, but it was a public demo of the game, which was due to be released in the coming months. These are months (years?) Old leaked screenshots of a game that won’t come out until some time next year. Apples and oranges, and this is ridiculous.

There are many criticisms of both Sony and Microsoft. For both sides, these are not. Be smart.

