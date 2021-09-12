Google launches new private computing service to improve Android security





Google previously introduced Android’s private computing core in Android 12 Beta. Recently, the company also announced a new set of private computing services that bridges the privacy gap between the private computing core and the cloud. Android’s private computing core is an open source, secure environment that is isolated from other operating systems and apps. With each new version of Android, Google adds privacy protection to its private computing core.

Google Private Computing Service

The privacy protection functions added this time are as follows.

Live Caption: Use Google’s voice recognition to add subtitles to your media. Playing (listening to the song and recognizing the song): You can identify the music that is playing nearby and display the song name and artist name on the lock screen of your device. Smart Reply: Suggests a response based on the user’s conversation in the messaging application.

To make these functions private, you need to do the following:

Keeping Information Confidential on Your Device: Android allows you to prevent sensitive data processed by your private computing core from being shared with any app. For example, before the user clicks on a smart reply, the operating system hides the user’s reply from the app typing on the keyboard. If your device is in the cloud (downloading a new song catalog or voice recognition model), your privacy will not be affected.

With private computing services, Android prevents the features of the private computing core from accessing the network directly. Instead, it communicates with private computing services through a small set of purposeful open source APIs. Private computing services remove identity and use a range of privacy technologies such as collaborative learning, collaborative analysis, and personal information retrieval.

Google has promised to publish the source code of its private computing service for review by non-Google security researchers and teams.

Click here for Android 12 Beta 5 version

A few days ago, Google officially released the Android 12 Beta 5 version. This update will be the last beta version of Android 12 before it was officially released. Android 12 Beta 5 has no major new features. This is mainly for final testing and review of the system to confirm the stability of Android 12. The release date for the official version of Android 12 isn’t clear yet, but it will arrive in mid-to-late September.

Android 12 Beta 5 Update Content: You can now set Nearby Share to appear in “Everyone”. The Pixel smartphone will notify the user if there is a charge limit due to overheating. Google Calculator has been redesigned. The lock button appears by default in the MaterialYou power menu. The Android 12 system adds a desktop widget that can display the Material You dynamic palette. The day / date on the lock screen will be higher instead of being displayed next to the clock.When a notification appears on the lock screen, the notification moves closer to the center of the screen Lock screen “Device Control” (for smart homes) Shortcut Device Search: Must be accessed from the top of the app drawer Google Clock 7.0 has material Get redesign and create widgets September security patch

