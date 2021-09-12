FlowBelow leverages aerodynamic innovation for sustainability





CLEVELAND FlowBelow highlighted recent developments from testing to new products on September 12th as part of its mission to create a more sustainable planet.

The developers of the Fuel Saving and Aerodynamic Semi-Truck Kit gave a presentation at the American Trucking Associations 2021 Technology & Maintenance Council Fall Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

FlowBelow hopes to save 500 million gallons of fuel over the next decade.

David Black, Vice President of Fleet Sales at FlowBelow, aims to have a positive impact on people’s lives and the sustainability of the planet through aerodynamic innovation. We know that in order to reach that goal we have, we need to innovate and create new and exciting aerodynamic products.

The FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit is the company’s flagship product and the leading fuel-saving technology on the market. Black said he needed to sell more goals in the short term before subsequent innovations to reach the goals his company was aiming for.

According to Black, I would also like to mention some of the improvements we have made over the last few years. I was always trying to reduce costs from the product. We know that if we wish to meet the 500 million gallons of fuel saved by 2030, we need to get more fairing kits on the road. Therefore, our engineering team is working on improvements.

According to FlowBelow, the two major upgrades introduced this year were an aluminum center fairing receptor and an aluminum rear hanger. He said aluminum makes them lighter and less corrosive than standard painted steel. The center fairing receptor is available on the new Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. Both are divisions of Paccar Inc.

According to Black, several products were run in truck tests in late December. Our wheel covers have achieved significant fuel savings of 0.93% for tractors and 0.81% for trailers. Testing was done using a Freightliner daycab with FlowBelow wheel covers and trailer skirts. The results show that for every 1,000 miles the fleet travels, it can save 2.61 gallons.

Black added that the average truck travels 100,000 miles a year and pays $ 3 per gallon. Cost savings based on truck testing mean that the average truck saves $ 780 a year in the same setup.

According to Black, the data not only started many fleets to increase wheel cover specs, but also added them to trailers. Tractor covers are a proven, durable, reliable and popular product, with similar results expected for trailer wheel covers over the next few years.

Daimler Trucks North America began including wheel covers in January as a standard option included in all newly speculated Freightliner Cascadia. Navistar standardized the 2022 International LT and RH model wheel covers in June.

