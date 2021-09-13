EPIC Impact Society Creativity and Innovation Summit Virtualized in 2021 | Good for Santa Barbara





Posted on September 12, 2021 | 1:23 pm

The EPIC Impact Society, a non-profit corporation based in Santa Barbara, will host the next annual EPIC International Summit from September 30th to October. Virtual form 2. This event is an intimate creativity and social innovation conference for professionals from a variety of industries.

Participants can choose from panels on a variety of themes, engaging interviews, and hands-on workshops led by international leaders and experts. Programming is designed to foster creative leadership and insights for development. Introducing innovative and practical tools and methodologies. And unleash greater ingenuity — all to ignite professional, personal and social change.

The summit is also a time to break away from the saturated world of technology, foster true connections, disrupt the status quo approach to problem solving, and discover new ideas.

Participants are usually encouraged to make an optional disconnection pledge during the summit. This includes pausing from digital devices to foster greater face-to-face interactions with others and to be fully involved in the experience.

However, due to the pandemic, the summit is effectively held this year and still incorporates opportunities for pauses and reflections within the show.

The 2020 summit has been postponed due to COVID-19. The latest 2019 EPIC International Summit, ranked with Google and Microsoft, was recognized by BIZBASH as one of the top 15 most innovative conferences in 2019 (North America).

2019 attendees include Joe Rhode (Walt Disney Imagineering), Ewan McGregor (Award-winning Actor), Dermut Mulroney (Actor), Gigi Johnson (UCLA Music Innovation Center), Brian K. Muirhead (Manager) , Mars sample) was included. Return Formulation; NASA / JPL), and Paul Allen (founder of ancestry.com).

The September 30th Summit lineup includes dozens of sort leaders at the top of their respective industries. Among them are John Chester (founder / apricot lane farm, filmmaker of the award-winning documentary “Big Little Farm”), Melissa Disney (Oscar, Emmy Awards, GMA voice), Cathy Eldon (Creative Vision Foundation). ), There is Monica H. Kang. (Founder / Innovator Box), and Jacqueline Lloyd Smith (Founder / Strategic Playgroup, LTD).

For a list of all current speakers, please visit https://www.epicsummit.com/2021-speakers.

Registration for the summit and attendance has started. Register at https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/2021summit. For more information on the EPIC Impact Society, please visit https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/.

