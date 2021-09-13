Review: 2nd Generation Google Nest Hub





I was surprised how much I liked Google Nest Hub. Nest Hub has a 7-inch display with second-generation software.

You can use the hub to tap or voice control compatible smart lights, devices and TVs. You can stream videos and listen to music. You can set reminders, see your day at a glance, find recipes, and get answers. You can see your photo.

If you’re not a fan of mics, you can easily turn it off. This protects your privacy, especially when placed in the bedroom. Turn on the microphone, say the command, and then turn it off again.

With the hub in the living room, it was a great place to catch the news, watch short YouTube videos and listen to music. If you want to listen to music while working, it may work for your research. Or you can put it in the kitchen and watch cooking videos and more while you wait for the food to be cooked.

The hub displays attractive and eye-catching photos as a screensaver. You can also set a sunrise alarm and turn on sleep detection for sleep tracking. (This feature requires a subscription service).

You can use Google Nest Hub to view YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Calendar, Netflix, Disney +, Spotify, Phillips Hue.

Google Nest Hub Box Content

The box contains the Nest Hub, power cable, and some description cards. You can read the Lets get Started guide, privacy management instructions, and safety and warranty cards.

Google Nest Hub Setup

Setup was easy. You need to connect the hub and then download the Google Home app. Then add the hub to your app and play with the default settings.

Strong Points

Compact size with speaker Pack punches without disturbing apps such as mobile phones Make hands-free calls You can control compatible smart devices with voice and touch control Features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, threads, Chromecast Built-in

Disadvantages

You have to play with the settings my default news was a day ago and the time was wrong The power plugs are pretty big and bulky

It’s best to experiment with different options on Google Hub. You may need to experiment with different rooms to find the best place. I don’t like asking questions and don’t tell me that the mic is off (especially when I wake up in the middle of the night!). Therefore, we try not to put high-tech equipment in the bedroom. I prefer to use touch controls over voice commands.

I like being able to see my daily schedule without being fooled by time-consuming social media. I love listening to Triple J and Australian music on Spotify.

Nest Hub Max has a larger monitor and camera built in for video calls and home surveillance. We recommend pairing it with NestCam so that it can be used as a baby monitor. Instead of owning a second docked TV or tablet, it might be an ideal way to allow your child to watch YouTube and Netflix in another room.

The dedicated Google Nest YouTube channel has a variety of useful tutorial videos.

Google Nest Hub is available in gray and black (other colors are available abroad).

Google Nest Hub is an affordable way to get started with your smart home device. The device blends seamlessly into your home decor.

Works on Android and iOS devices.

Purchase from Google Store website: https: //store.google.com/au/? hl = en-GB

