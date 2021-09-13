LISD partners with Google for training and support programs for educators





Laredo Independent School District has announced a new partnership with Google. It offers free professional training and certification for the Google Educator Level 1 Certification Program.

Google provides 65 LISD teachers with the tools and skills they need to implement Google’s digital tools in their classrooms to encourage learning, better manage coursework, and improve student outcomes. We offer the opportunity to obtain Google Level 1 certification.

Free training provided by Google to teachers and school districts is an opportunity to develop professional skills that can help you improve the effectiveness of using online tools in the classroom.

“Our district is excited to participate in the accreditation program that Google offers to teachers,” said Dr. Sylvia G. Rios, director of LISD. “We have great staff. We know that this collaboration and the integration of Google’s digital tools can help advance our school’s learning initiatives.”

“Last year, teachers across the country were excellent in the face of incredible challenges,” said Kate Franko, regional director of public relations for Google’s data centers. “We hope that this learning opportunity will provide teachers with new tools that will make their work easier and more impactful.”

This Google training program is aimed at teachers at public schools in various districts of Texas, including LISD. The goal of Google Level 1 certification is to help teachers make better use of the latest cloud-based software and show them how to use these tools to create a more meaningful learning experience for their students.

The research fields of Level 1 certification are as follows.

The latest features in Google Classroom and applicable tools in Google Workspace

Workflow efficiency and creation of paperless classrooms

Increased collection of data and feedback from students and colleagues

Connect and collaborate with educators around the world

Building student digital literacy

“It’s invaluable for teachers to acquire knowledge and leverage all of Google for Education’s applications to effectively provide technology-rich lessons to 21st century digital learners,” LISD said. Brenda Sepulveda, Director of Educational Technology, said. “Getting a Google Level 1 certification indicates that teachers have successfully implemented the Google Workspace application in their daily teaching practices and have received the training needed to enhance their education and learning.”

Applicants are kindergarten to high school teachers who are publicly employed by Laredo ISD or other designated Texas ISD. Teachers are asked to complete a brief pre-assessment and LISD selects participants. Participants can complete the course according to their own schedule.

“In this era of changing education, it’s more important than ever to provide teachers and students with collaboration tools like Google offers schools for free,” said Texas-based. Amy Mayer, CEO and founder of friEd Technology and accredited by Google for Education, said. Professional development partner. “Whether we meet students in person or work from home, we know that the skills teachers acquire through learning programs can help raise student interest and streamline classroom workflows. I am. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lmtonline.com/news/article/LISD-partners-with-Google-on-training-and-support-16453469.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos