How to find out if your site is being punished by Google?





There are certain rules set by Google to run a website. If you violate any of these rules, you will face a penalty. This is the disciplinary action faced by soccer players if they violate the rules in a match.

For example, if people use unethical means to top search results, they will be caught by Google. You can do this because Google is updating its ranking algorithm to improve search results.

Google Penalties are a weapon that enables Google users to have the best search experience. Therefore, it may be helpful for users to gain knowledge about Google’s penalties, algorithm changes, and maintaining recovery plans.

What is a Google Penalty?

All sites require search engine optimization (SEO) to get and retain top search results. However, for many people, doing SEO is a difficult and time-consuming task. They choose shortcuts such as Black Hat SEO practices, improper site maintenance, and algorithm update failures. Google experts can detect such illegal deception. You may face a penalty for such fraudulent activity, which may lead to the deletion of your website.

Google’s rules, on the other hand, are known as webmaster guidelines. If the webmaster violates the guidelines, Google can detect it. As a result, he will be penalized.

There are two types of penalties imposed by Google. they are:

Manual Penalty: A Google expert will check your site. If you find a rule violation, you can delete some pages or the entire site. Google will notify you of the problem and you will need to make the necessary changes. After complying with it, you must submit a review request.

Algorithm Penalty: Google will perform an automatic algorithm update to check your site. Pandas and penguins are Google’s two main algorithms. For example, pandas can identify abuse of poor quality content keywords. In contrast, penguins can detect black hat link tactics.

How to identify Google penalties

Google search console

The Google Search Console uses Google to help you monitor and maintain your site’s presence in Google search results.

It is a free service. In addition, the console also shows which sites are linked to the website. In addition, you can troubleshoot issues such as AMP and mobile usability.

How to use the Google Search Console?

Sign in to your GSC account. From GoogleSearchConsoletab[セキュリティと手動アクション]Go to.[手動アクション]Choose. In this part you can read more about the violation. In addition, you can see which pages were affected after the corrective action.

Bread tool

Panguin Tool is a free Google Penalty Checker built by Barracuda Digital, which is very useful for seeing which Google algorithms affected your website. This is one of the popular SEO tools used to check Google’s penalties.

Google analytics

Google Analytics keeps track of your daily usage of Google. You can check the date of bad traffic to see if there are any updates for pandas, penguins, etc. that day. Websites may be affected by such updates.

How to use Google Analytics?

Go to the Google Analytics dashboard and[取得]Click. next,[すべてのトラフィック]Choose.[ソース/メディアに移動]Choose. I have a list where I need to select GOOGLE / ORGANIC. Google Analytics displays a report on the number of visits to your site.

6 Reasons to Get Google Penalty

User-generated spam

It’s a common practice among users to come up with spam comments. This type of spam comment, account, or forum posting thread causes problems because Google can detect user-generated spam. As a result, page ranking and indexing can be adversely affected. After identifying and deleting spam comments and profiles, you can submit a re-examination request.

Structured Data Issues Sites with snippets are usually placed at the top by Google. However, if your snippet contains irrelevant content that is misleading, Google can find it. Again, the snippet markup content is hidden from the user. Always follow the snippet guidelines provided by Google. If you have already been penalized, make the necessary edits and submit a review request. Unnatural or Bad Links on Your Site You may be penalized if your website is full of operational and unnatural links. Unnatural links may or may not be relevant to your niche. Be careful when using author biography links, resource page links, footer links, and more. Google has set rules for links that you need to follow. In addition, you can perform backlink analysis to remove deceptive links.Low quality content

Many website owners have the idea that the more content they have, the more traffic they have. This type of approach typically creates worthless content.

For Google, quality is more important than quantity. Google takes action when your website content is scraped or auto-generated. It also disallows low-quality guest posts and user-generated content that have little value. Avoid adding poor quality content as it will reduce the user experience in the long run.

Cloaking redirect

Clever web owners can create different variations of a single web page and try to mislead Googlebots and users. For simplicity, Google has indexed another page. However, the user sees another page that looks the same, which is not really the case. This mischief falls under Black Hat SEO. It’s important to note that Google needs to display the same page that users see. Web owners can apply this same technique for images. It should be noted that Google can identify such cloaking.

Keyword abuse

Keyword abuse occurs when a website attempts to get a higher rank in search results by repeatedly placing keywords. This trick can be easily detected by Google’s algorithm.

