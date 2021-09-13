iOS 15 coming soon: release date, rumors, and everything we know before Apple’s next event





Apple can use facial recognition to verify the digital ID card in the iOS 15 wallet app.

This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

It may be less than a week after the launch of iOS 15. This is Apple’s latest mobile operating system, which adds a ton of new features for iPhone users. We don’t know the exact date yet, but Apple plans to release the iPhone 13 at an event on Tuesday (see below). The latest version of iOS is usually available a few days after the new phone is launched. Announced.

At the company’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, we first saw Apple’s iOS 15 update, followed by a developer beta, and now a public beta. (Here’s how to download iOS 15 Public Beta, three things you need to know before installing, and how to check if your phone can run iOS 15.)

We’ve seen many new features in iOS 14.5, iOS 14.6, and iOS 14.7 this spring and summer, but the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, and the app for advertising purposes You can stop tracking, choose from 4 Siri voices, iOS 15 and more. I will add more. New features in iOS 15 include the ability to initiate FaceTime calls with Android users, ease of sharing with iMessage, and better map orientation. Keep reading everything you’ve learned about iOS 15. This includes when iOS 15 will be released to the public, how to download it, and some of the biggest new features.

iOS 15 Release Date: September 2021

Apple unveiled iOS 15 at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7th. The new operating system was first tested by developers and was available for download as a public beta on June 30th.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the final version of iOS 15 will be available in the fall. This can happen in September in parallel with the launch of the iPhone 13. In the past, Apple released the latest version of iOS within a week of the iPhone launch event, so the same is expected this time around. This means that you will get iOS 15 sometime in the week after September 14th.

What’s new in iOS 15

Apple’s iOS 15 has many new features.

Here are some of the major new features in iOS 15 announced at WWDC2021 (an overview of all the new features in iOS 15 is given below).

FaceTime Upgrades: Spatial Audio, Android and Windows Support

FaceTime provides spatial audio to make people’s voices appear to come from that position on the screen, making video chats feel more natural and realistic. FaceTime will also start to look like Zoom, allowing you to view all participants in a grid view, schedule calls, and share links to calls accessible from browsers on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

iMessage sharing feature

iOS 15 adds some new iMessage sharing features for photos, news articles, and playlists. When your friends send multiple photos via iMessage, they’re displayed in a dynamic collage format that you can swipe or tap in the Photos app to see the whole thing. If you want to access the same photo later, it’s not only stored in the new Shared with You folder, but also mixed with your favorite photos and memories.Also, news articles and playlists shared via iMessage are new to the News and Apple Music apps.[SharedwithYou]It’s on the tab.

Apple Maps Update: 3D Street Data, AR Walking Direction, Weather Warning

Apple Maps will be upgraded with more elevation data, road colors and driving routes, rich labels, 3D landmarks, and improved night mode. For public transport, you can also lock nearby public transport stops and station information to your iPhone or Apple Watch device and automatically receive updates and notifications as you board and approach the stop. When traveling on foot, the new Augmented Reality feature allows the iPhone’s camera to scan buildings near the area to determine the exact location of the more accurate walking direction that is also displayed in Augmented Reality.

The map may also incorporate weather alerts into the recommended routes for iOS 15. RedditorChrisSDreiling, who discovered the iOS 15 Beta 3 update, says the map will let you know if there is flash floods on your journey and suggest alternative routes to avoid extreme weather. The ChrisSDreiling post doesn’t mention other types of weather alerts, but it’s interesting to see if more weather alerts will be added before iOS 15 is released to the general public in the fall.

Face recognition selfie to verify digital ID card with wallet app

At WWDC this spring, Apple announced that it will add ID card support to its iOS 15 wallet app. This will allow your iPhone to carry a digital version of a government-issued ID card, such as a driver’s license. However, it is unclear how the new features will work exactly. According to the code found by 9to5Mac in the latest iOS 15 Beta 4 for developers, Apple may be validating when adding a digital ID card to the wallet using facial recognition selfies. Some banking apps already use this selfie verification feature to authenticate the user when logging on with a new device.

Now Playing: Watch This: Rumors of iPhone 13 and What You Need for Your Next Apple Phone

10:51

How do you download iOS 15?

If you want to test iOS 15 before it’s released to the public, you can download it as a public beta now. (Check here to see if you can run iOS 15 on your iPhone.) WARNING: Beta is usually buggy and we don’t recommend downloading it to your primary device. However, if you want, here’s how to download the beta versions of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. (And if you’re worried about bugs, here’s how to get back to iOS 14.)

When iOS 15 becomes publicly available (probably next week), Apple will probably send you a notification that it can be updated. or,[設定]App>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can also go to and do it manually.

