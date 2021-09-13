How to persuade even the big companies to change





In today’s large corporations, top management usually includes two groups.

One group is committed to digitally transforming the company as a key to survival as well as prosperity.

Another group treats the need for digital transformation as a current sideshow.

As is often the case today, the trajectory of a company is predictable when the current group calls a shot. Enterprise digital transformation has little impact, and like IBM and GE, enterprises continue to decline slowly and long-term (Figure 1).

Such settings can only be changed if the exponential benefits of digital can be focused on.

Case of maintaining the status quo

Current managers are not completely unreasonable. The steadily improving stock market is especially boosted by share buybacks, successful rent-seeking, corporate-friendly regulatory changes, lower corporate tax rates, and timely acquisitions of competitive threats that escape anti-trust. If so, the company is often making strong profits. They also go through complex customer complaint procedures that never lead to the types of closures we are familiar with in areas such as special rates, secret rates, hidden supplements, expired customer rewards, and telecommunications. , Could have strengthened the economic interests of the company, insurance, airlines, and hotels.

The careers of these managers are often companies that operate consistently in this industrial age, with a steep hierarchy of command and control practices and a dedicated pursuit of maximizing shareholder interests. I have. That’s what they were taught at business school. That is what the Business Roundtable declared in 1997 as the official business policy of the United States. That’s what they see around them and in the business press. That’s what they know. Why do you need to change them? As a matter of fact, they are well compensated to stay on this track. Indeed, their like-minded board often tells them to keep the course rather than rock the boat. Boards are usually fundamentally different, not risky, more difficult, faster, and want to see more of the same thing.

Indeed, these C-suiters give appropriate verbal compliments to what management sees as fashion today. They profess to be interested in environmental issues, climate change and other social goals, but be careful that such conversations do not interfere with business operations or the pursuit of shareholder value. This approach has overcome the dot-com bubble that comes and goes. It survived the 2008 financial crisis. They now have to deal with the declaration of the August 2019 Business Roundtable. Whatever that means, we abandon our shareholder value policy that supports the value of all stakeholders. They are careful to use politically correct words so as not to disturb their wings. But, as researchers like Harvard Law’s Lucian Bebchuk have pointed out, little has changed within the company. This sequence of actions has worked well for them in the past. Why shouldn’t we do that in the future?

Of course, they are aware of their current anger at digital possibilities. They’ve seen huge profits from digital giants now, but it’s Big Tech, not their sector. Their company is in a slower and more stable business area. Computer technology plays a secondary role here. They have listened to extravagant claims and stories of transformation and the digital revolution in a fierce breath from advocates of digital transformation. They allow the progress of digital experiments and agile programs. But who knows if they will be the result?

Effective communication for change

Change-minded managers quickly find that they aren’t driven by appeals to create more value for their customers or do the right thing for society.

Also, Fred Reichhelds’ next book, Winning On Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Beloved Customers (Harvard Business Review Press, November 2021).

The Reichhelds book shows not only the future benefits that can be gained from the customer’s advantage, but also retroactively, in some cases, the actual positive difference in the results that have already occurred. These are companies that have consistently paradoxically defeated the interests of their shareholders, who promised their customer advantage many years ago and whose explicit purpose was to maximize their interests.

Decades of research on confirmation bias that appeals to facts and reasons show that the established perspective remains the same. In fact, they usually reinforce the determination that listeners will not change.

Another digital narrative

What change-minded managers have to do is create a new story in the minds of current managers. What is at stake is that not only do we get some strong economic benefits from increasing customer focus, but we also have an extraordinary trillion dollars. The benefits of a combination of customer focus and digital technology. The combination is a potential exponential function.

Just as digital giants Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon dwarf all other companies, the exponential potential of digital is for big tech companies currently operating in multiple sectors. Not limited. These companies show the real potential for companies in all sectors to use their imagination to generate more customer value through innovation, thereby unlocking the tremendous benefits of digital technology. ..

Just as Amazon has transformed its software capabilities into a highly profitable business for companies in all sectors (Amazon Web Services), the potential future of Domino’s Pizza lies in the pizzas it already dominates. Instead, Ray Wang, in his book Everybody Wants to Rule the World (HarperCollins, July 2021), leverages the Domino digital distribution capabilities of all kinds of restaurants that can be achieved when making pizza. I point out that I am doing it.

Similarly, Disney’s long-term potential may be to change not only the competitive entertainment sector that it already dominates, but also the multi-sector digital capabilities that Magic Band has shown at its own resorts. Such businesses, whether physical devices or mobile apps, have a wide range of uses in many areas such as restaurants, health, sports, and travel, and can grow exponentially more than entertainment alone. there is.

Similarly, JPMorgan Chase’s true exponential potential is the first to go beyond the already dominant competitive banking sector, as well as the banking operations familiar to the banking sector using digital technology. May be a major bank in Japan. It’s as customer-friendly and widely transformative as Apple’s impact on phones. Just as the iPhone was more than just a phone, it was a multifunctional device that changed our lives, banks could become multifunctional activities that affect many sectors far beyond traditional bank accounts and loans. There is sex.

These are not $ 1 billion opportunities. They are a trillion dollar opportunity to change the game. The potential profits are so great that even a lifelong shareholder return believer can awaken to the scale of the profits. When everything else fails, such an unusual proportion story may make the facts.

