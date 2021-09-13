Fortnite’s “Operation: Sky Fire” event crashed a large UFO mothership, ending Chapter 2, Season 7.





Fortnite’s UFO-themed season ended with players bravely taking on the maternity of a giant alien and hovering over the island for weeks with explosive (and amazing) results.

Chapter 2, Season 7 ended on Sunday (September 17th), the spacecraft fell apart and began to collide with the island below, but the participating players literally remained in the air and screened. Three words flashed on. to be continued. “Chapter 2, Season 8 begins Monday at 4am EDT (0800 GMT).

It’s not even clear if players will be invited to play on regular Fortnite Island when Season 8 begins tomorrow. During a mission to blow up a threatening ship with a hidden bomb, Dr. Sloan advised players to prevent anyone from returning because if everything goes wrong, the island needs to be protected.

The spectacular collapse of the alien spacecraft was triggered by the event “Operation: SkyFire,” which required players to invade the mothership to deal with intruders. It wasn’t an easy task. I had to navigate around the aliens firing the laser and dive into the various tubes. Slone had a hard time opening far away from a safe perch.

I don’t know what will happen next when Fortnite is back available to players on Monday (September 12th). At the time of this writing, the official Fortnite Twitter hasn’t said anything about the finale results or what to expect for Season 8.

For older players, in group missions there was a callback to the invasion of the mothership on “Independence Day” in 1997, but there were few jokes and weird cubes that needed to be activated in the middle of the mission. bottom. Some of the motherships also had a deep bay that looked like the Death Star of “Star Wars.”

Unfortunately, Fortnite isn’t expected to allow players to play this season’s finale, so you should check out the video for this story to see what the experience was like. Of my three players, including myself (Berlitza), Space.com Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik (Hipponaut), and his 12-year-old daughter Zadie, the 16 lobby group first understood. It was Zadie. By the way, the cube activation puzzle.

The finale concludes a heavy alien-themed season, including all sorts of space innovations for players. By the end of the season, we were able to take the spaceship off the road, take the team and immediately kidnap other players. Explore your mothership to get special items such as powerful weapons that will give you an edge in battle royale matches.

Aliens also attach to your head and speed up (at the expense of your health) from small parasites to larger and threatening beings that attack you as you approach the zone surrounded by purple. It was scattered.

Season 2, Chapter 7’s improved Battle Pass system uses stars instead of levels, spock emotes, flying saucer gliders, “kidnapping” and black hole-themed “reversal” metaphors, cute “general” A “thawed” emote reminiscent of a typical alien metaphor. If you pick up alien artifacts throughout the season, you can add a new style to a customizable alien skin called Kymera.

Off-screen, Fortnite maker Epic Games is also busy. In 2020, Epic protested both Apple and Google over direct payments for mobile apps. According to Space.com’s sister website TechRadar, a judge in the US District Court ruled in favor of Epic over the Apple proceedings on Friday (September 12).

That said, the ruling does not stipulate that Apple needs to return Fortnite to the App Store, and the ruling said, “Apple is an antitrust monopoly in the mobile game trading submarket. I disagreed with Epic’s claim that there is. The proceedings against Google have not yet been resolved.

Fortnite has been a space-themed content veteran long before this season. For example, last year’s Chapter 2, Season 3, included a long quest for ancient astronauts, spacecraft, and small rockets. Prior to that, the Millennium Falcon glider was offered free of charge to all gamers during the December 2019 Winterfest. Fortnite typically releases “Star Wars” themed skins on May 4th (“Star Wars Day” or “May 4th with you”).

Astronauts have begun to appear in the 2018 Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass. The game’s live events include comets, asteroid collisions, and even a huge black hole that swallows Fortnite Map and closes Chapter 1 in October 2019.

