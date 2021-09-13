What’s New in Apple (AAPL) iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7





This week: Apple Inc. And Epic Games Inc.’s proceedings have been long-awaited, and shortly before the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 are announced, the company will join a new car boss and Facebook will launch its first smartglasses.

If it was up to Apple, this weekend’s discussion would have revolved around the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, which will be announced on Tuesday.

Instead, it’s all about the long-awaited ruling in Epic’s proceedings against Apple filed by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Friday. On the surface, this decision was a loss for Apple. But the company eventually won in the most important places. She didn’t declare Apple an monopoly, did not control the need for third-party app stores and so-called sideloading, and didn’t slice commission rates.

Still, she has made the biggest change in Apple’s App Store business to date, allowing software makers to direct consumers to external payment methods. This avoids Apple’s 15% to 30% savings.

Apple can lose billions of dollars, which is only about 1% of its annual revenue (expected to exceed $ 360 billion in 2021). But that would make developers happy and completely loosen Apple’s App Store rules. This is still a win for developers, even though it’s a clear loss for Epic, who sued Apple after the Fortnite game hit the App Store. They have been complaining about Apple’s pricing and inconsistent rules for years.

I think it’s just getting started. Proceedings from well-known developers may increase and lawmakers may ask for further changes.

But what does this have to do with Tuesday? Well, the App Store is a big part of the iPhone and Apple Watch experience. And every step in the company is more closely monitored by regulators and adversaries than ever before. Here’s what you can expect from this week’s presentation, an event called “California Streaming.”

iPhone 13:

Same design, but with a narrower notch. A year after the iPhone 12 has undergone a fairly noticeable redesign, we can’t expect much of a major change this time around. Look for the same three sizes (5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches) in the two regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro categories. The main change is the small notch at the top of the display. New camera features: Look for a video version of portrait mode called cinematic video, a new AI-driven filter system for applying different styles to your photos, and high-quality video recording with ProRes for Pro models. On the hardware side, we continue to expect three lenses on the Pro model and two lenses on the regular model. Faster Processors: Expect a new A15 chip, of course. The number of cores is said to remain the same as the A14, but a little faster. Updated screen: Expect the Pro model to show a new LTPO (Cold Polycrystalline Oxide) display. This can mean a high refresh rate, like the iPad Pro’s ProMotion. Satellite Features: The most important additions to the iPhone 13 may not be ready until next year. It is the ability to connect to satellite networks. Hardware with such features may technically reside in new devices, but don’t expect software support to arrive at least until next year. For clarity, these are also not true satellite phones. Instead of calling your best friend from the top of the mountain, you will be able to send emergency texts and SOS distress signals.

Apple Watch Series 7:

New Design: The iPhone hasn’t made any significant design changes, but the Apple Watch does. Look for a number of new watch bands and faces, as well as flat screens and flat edges that match your iPhone and iPad designs. Larger screen: Looking for Apple, throwing away the current 40mm and 44mm case sizes and prioritizing 41mm and 45mm. The newer screen on the larger model is about 1.9 inches, and when combined with a slimmer bezel, it clogs a lot of pixels on your wrist. How many pixels? At a resolution of 396 x 484, it is about 16% more. Faster Processors: Expect new chips as usual. Probably called S7. Since major health upgrades: We don’t expect new health sensors or important features this year. Last year we brought in oxygen saturation monitoring, but in 2018 we added the ability to get an EKG. Apple works on three major health features: body temperature, blood pressure, and blood sugar. Look for thermometers that will arrive next year that appear in this order. The other two are said to be in the next few years.

Other things Apple is preparing for this fall are:

New AirPods: Apple is preparing a new entry-level AirPods with a redesigned charging case and earphone design similar to the AirPods Pro. These are the biggest changes to standard AirPods since they were first launched in 2016, and the third product update. Redesigned iPad mini and 9th Generation iPad: Notice the improved iPad mini with a larger display and thinner bezel. This will be the biggest change since the iPad mini was launched nearly 10 years ago. There will also be a thinner, faster entry-level full-size iPad. M1X MacBook Pro: Introducing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with a high-end M1 chip, MagSafe magnetic charging, a miniLED screen, and no touch bar. Watch out for these hitting the shelves in the next few weeks after being late.

Follow me on Tuesday during the event on Bloomberg.com and Twitter and look for my thoughts in next week’s edition of PowerOn.

A week with Facebook’s new Ray-Ban smart glasses. I have been using Ray-Ban Story for about a week. The idea of ​​taking a picture from the face is interesting, but I think the features will soon become obsolete. The 5 megapixel camera in glasses isn’t bad, but it’s not in the same league as any phone’s camera system.

To share your photos, you need to launch the Facebook View app, press a button to download the photos from your glasses, and then export them to another app or share them directly with Facebook. It’s a lot of steps for not a great photo. Smart features (calls and music) are similar to AirPods and other earphones, but inferior.

According to my calculations, buying a Ray-Ban and earphone pair costs the same as a Ray-Ban story pair. For my money, smart glasses are inferior to regular Ray-Ban and AirPods and my phone camera. I don’t know the point of this pre-augmented reality era of smart glasses. This is not unique to Facebook either. Amazon.com Inc. And Snap Inc. I feel the same about similar services in.

Don’t ignore the fact that all of these current smartglass makers know this. Facebook has stated that it plans to launch AR glasses, Snap has already announced a pair (not to mention when it will ship), and Amazon is also working on AR.

As an aside, this is the difference between Apple and everyone else. Apple can launch smart glasses today without AR. But they aren’t doing that — they’ll wait until the technology is ready. And I think you should do that too.

The Apple Car Chief quit for Ford and bet on legacy carmakers rather than Apple’s cash. Doug Field, who ran Apple’s self-driving car project, resigned last Tuesday after just three years of work. Even more alarming is where he went: Ford Motor Company.

My belief is that it was bolted because Field didn’t believe what Apple was building. If Field could successfully bring Apple cars to market, his legacy in the world of technology and automobiles, along with his bank account, would be set for his life as well as for future generations. prize. Of course he knows that. So going to a company that doesn’t have much cash, which isn’t exactly known as a technology-focused company, probably means he wasn’t very confident about the future of Apple products.

I don’t think this is the secret to the death of a car project that is well known and very publicly problematic for Apple, but I think it casts doubt on the entire initiative. At the departure of the field, Apple appointed Kevin Lynch (Apple Watch and Health Software Chief) to be responsible for automotive operations. It tells you everything you need to know: this is still a software project.

Last year, there was a debate pointing out that Apple Car production would increase in 2024. That was never true. As reported in January, Apple Cars are far away. And now the wait time is even longer — or infinite.

With the FCC submission, Apple speculates that Globalstar’s share price has risen 30%, but it has nothing to do with Apple. When Apple announced that it plans to add satellite capabilities to the iPhone next year, it said Globalstar Inc was likely to be Apple’s partner for such technology. Speculation about Apple’s plans sent investors less than $ 3 per share of Globalstar. I will stock it flickering. Last Wednesday alone, the company’s share price soared 30%. Why? Investors have seized FCC filings allegedly confirming their partnership with Cupertino.

Filing news enthusiastically tweeted last week that “FCC Filing has identified Apple Inc. as a Globalstar partner.” But if you read the filing carefully, you’ll know that it has nothing to do with Apple. It doesn’t mention Apple’s name at all, it’s actually related to a project Globalstar is working with NASA.

Tim Farrar, a leader in satellite issues, said: “To provide a two-way emergency messaging service to the iPhone, Globalstar must implement a high-power return channel in its existing SPOT simplex service. However, as stated in the application, this approval is NASA. It is for regular data communication with the PTD-2 satellite of the company and has nothing to do with smartphones on the ground. “

Globalstar’s share price has now surged 30% based on what didn’t really happen. That said, I still believe Globalstar can be Apple’s partner. It’s just that this FCC submission is not proof of that.

Apple’s event is Tuesday. (Have you heard of it?) Follow me on live coverage on Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg.com, and Twitter. Apple will livestream the keynote on Apple.com at 10 am Pacific time.

