Removed Google Analytics + Google services from the website. Why did i do that?





This post is also available in the following languages: English polski (Polish)

This post is my view. You don’t want to force someone to remove Google Analytics from your website, attack Google services, or do what you want to do. This post is about my situation. Your situation may vary. It’s just a small blog, not an e-commerce or social media platform.

Over the last few years, we’ve tried to avoid the services of Google and other large corporations. I started blogging this year and wanted to see what the traffic would be like, so I decided to use Google Analytics. I deleted it today. Let me explain why from my website.

Surrounded by google

Google Analytics is free, if anything is free, we are a product, Google is a big advertising company, Google Analytics collects a lot of data, and it is everywhere on the web, I check out And most of the websites I use have integrated Google Analytics, there were other Google services even without Google Analytics. Who do you think hosts a large number of fonts on the web? Yeah, that google. The situation is the same with the capture system (reCAPTCHA). But that’s not all.

^ Image creator

What else are Google Analytics, Google Fonts, Google reCAPTCHA and more? Browse the web with Google Ads, Google Chrome, watch videos on YouTube, and travel with Google Maps. On mobile devices, many developers use Google Firebase, Google Play services, and Google Ads (AdMob). Android apps are mainly downloaded from Google Play and have a Google keyboard (Gboard) and Google Assistant, but emails reach Gmail directly and include Google Docs, Google Translator, Google Pay, Google Drive and Google DNS. Chrome OS and many more. The list is long. Someone might say I’m paranoid, but I see google everywhere, so I try to reduce it.

There is no danger in analysis / advertising, but I feel scared when one company / a few companies manage so many aspects of your life and get a lot of data about us. ..

Small WordPress blog + Google Analytics, why?

Many of my blog visitors are engineers and are interested in IT / GameDev / Programming and more. These groups probably have high ad blocking usage (pi-hole, ublock, no-script) and so on. So in my case Google Analytics doesn’t show the complete data + Im from Poland, there were some visitors from Poland, and in Poland, ad blocking usage is very high (Poland’s) If you look at some websites, the text is just an add-on to your ad, and in some cases your ad can provide more entertainment). Perhaps most of my readers are just blocking Google Analytics, why use it? Of course, if this blog is for people with few tech, then fewer people will use ad blocking. I have no ads on my blog. I would like to avoid posting Google ads. So for me, even 100% of users can block ads on this website. I’m 100% fine with that.

It feels strange that I’m blocking Google Analytics myself as I’m cutting myself out of big companies more and more, but in the meantime I have it on my blog, I respect my readers And this situation looked very strange. I used to change reCAPTCHA (Google) Hcaptcha, but today I removed it like Google Analytics + many others (static social media buttons are 100% fine, social media and additional No need to share data (same as a simple newsletter) + I removed Google Fonts, but there were few external services and it was good for both users and me. Because users focus on reading.

^ Image creator

The next reason to remove Google Analytics is that Google Analytics was a powerful tool and it seemed like a habit to install it on your blog. I thought it might be useful, but I was thinking more and more about it, well, I don’t need it. The blog has no ads and no cash, so if 1000 people view my post or 10k, nothing will change from the cash side or the other side. I have nothing to do with my hosting provider. It’s a few simple page statistics (based on the logs), so it’s not accurate, but you can see what got most of the hits, so you can see what’s popular on your blog. I need something else.

I was able to track where people came from, but when I post to website x, they are coming from that website, the impact of the website in favor of that website, etc. You can see. No accurate data is needed. So Google Analytics was a tool that was too big for me. It’s like killing a fly with a tank. I was using Google Analytics, but only basic statistics. Most of these little blogs probably do the same because Google Analytics is popular, free, easy to set up, and didn’t think of alternatives. Having data from Google Analytics doesn’t change anything for me, it just makes no sense whether I have it or not.

^ Image creator

For now, no analysis is needed. I got some simple statistics (logs) from my hosting provider. This suits me:-} If you need analysis in the future, choose something like this (one of them): Fathom Analytics, Matomo, Simple Analytics, Plausible Analytics

In some of them we can pay and get a hosted analysis (it’s better to pay for a product than to be a product), in some analyzes we host it ourselves You can even do it. All of the above services have significant advantages over Google Analytics, data is not centralized in one big tech company, and privacy is taken into consideration.

Since I’m blogging about this type of first post on this blog, usually gamedev, I’m not sure how this theme fits, so can I start the entire set of privacy entries? Maybe something about leaving a big tech company? Of course, I’m not an expert, the post is just a personal idea:-} If you like this post, you’ll see more in features, please support this website (this website has no ads) )

PS: I know I can’t get rid of big companies from my life, but I can reduce them. That’s a good step.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://donislawdev.com/i-had-removed-google-analytics-google-services-from-my-website-why-i-did-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos