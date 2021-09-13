YouTube is also forcing the popular Rythm Discord music bot offline





Just a few weeks after taking the Groovy Discord music bot offline, Google-owned YouTube is paying attention to Discord’s most popular music bot, Rythm. The search giant has sent a cease and desist to the owner of Rythm, a bot that allows Discord users to play music from YouTube videos, and is used by more than 560 million people.

Google wants to shut down the Rythm bot within 7 days and the service is compliant by shutting down the bot on September 15th.

Rythm is currently installed only on over 20 million Discord servers. With over 560 million Discord users in Rythm, this shutdown is a big blow to Discord’s core functionality.

Yoav, the creator of the Rythm bot, somehow knew in a discord message to The Verge that this was going to happen in the end. So I started working on something new a year ago. The fact that Groovy received one meant that it would happen early rather than later.

The rhythm bot team is working on something new that is very exciting in the music arena, says Yoav. There is some form of connection with Discord, but the team isn’t ready to talk more about their upcoming projects yet. Rythm was Yoav’s full-time job and needed 16 servers with over 4TB of RAM and over 1,000 CPU cores to power this Discord music bot.

Now that we’ve received the letter, we believe that all music bots will receive them in the next week, and we strongly believe that everything will shut down, Yoav explains. As a very early user of Discord, it was hard to imagine Discord without a music bot. They were the key to the experience and brought a great deal of fun and engagement to the community. For everyone on the platform, the sad end of the era here.

Music bots may feel like the core of Discord, but they have been enabled by third parties for years, allowing Discord to avoid scrutiny and legal action by companies such as YouTube. With the shutdown of Groovy and Rythm, many Discord users have to look for alternatives, but small bot developers can quickly fall into a similar position when trying to fill a huge gap.

However, YouTube and Discord seem to be working on alternatives in some way. Discord has been testing social party features on its service for the past 10 months, allowing Discord users to form YouTube watch parties. This is not a direct replacement for Discord’s music bots, but once this feature is officially released, it will be the official way to watch YouTube content within Discord.

I contacted both Google and Discord to comment on the shutdown of Rythm, but neither company responded by the time it was published.

