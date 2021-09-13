Princeton Leads Northeast Innovation Hub with $ 15 Million NSF Grant





Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the new university-led innovation hub aims to accelerate entrepreneurship, scientific research, and socio-economic impact.

On August 25, the NSF announced the establishment of the Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Northeast Hub, one of five new federally funded hubs. Each hub will be allocated $ 3 million annually for five years and will grow with the addition of new affiliates each year.

The university will lead the Northeast Hub in collaboration with the University of Delaware and Rutgers University. Five other institutions are also participating in the project: New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Rowan University, Lehigh University, Temple University, and Delaware State University.

Pablo Debenedetti, Director of Research and Professor of Chemistry and Biotechnology, will guide the hub’s overall governance. Rodney Pristry, Vice Dean of Innovation at Princeton University and Professor of Chemistry and Biotechnology, will co-direct the Hub with Julius Corey, Director of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Partnerships at the University of Delaware Engineering.

In an interview with The Daily Princetonian, Debenedetti aims to accelerate the economic impact of federal-funded research and provide a structure for bringing research to market. And another important thing is our commitment to do so in a comprehensive way to reach out to communities that have traditionally been undervalued in entrepreneurship.

The priest emphasized that the hub is focused on helping identify the path to commercialization of academic research and laboratory discoveries through the formation of start-ups and new ventures.

At Princeton, we strongly believe that scholarships can have an impact. This is especially true of the science and technology scholarships we are involved in solving the world’s pressing problems. But even if we do great research here on campus, what would be in the interests of mankind if we didn’t make a way to translate that research?

Another important focus of the hub is to support entrepreneurial diversity by recognizing historically undervalued groups in this area and providing the resources and mentorship networks needed to succeed. Is to do.

According to Debenedetti, we are working to hire mentoring teams that reflect the diversity of the country and are committed to working with teachers who belong to traditionally undervalued minorities.

By working with the Historically Black College of Delaware State University (HBCU), the priests aim to reach out to other HBCUs and introduce more partners focused on those who serve the minority. I added.

The hub aims to have a widespread impact on the population with its ability to invigorate research and innovation not only in the northeastern region, but across different sectors.

According to the director of research, Hub aims to take advantage of its proximity to the deep technology industry to accelerate the discovery of green and blue technologies that are friendly to healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy, the environment, the earth and water, financial technology, Agriculture, communications, and digital information.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (DN.J.) further emphasized the influence of the hub and said in a university announcement that it would revitalize federal-funded research capabilities to improve people’s daily lives.

