ITRI ​​uses Arm to provide resources to Taiwan’s innovative IC design startups | News





HSINCHU, September 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Taiwan is a global semiconductor manufacturing hub. To facilitate local IC design startups, the Ministry of Economy (MOEA)’s Department of Industrial Development (IDB) is supporting the Institute of Industrial Technology (ITRI) and Arm, the world leader in semiconductor IP design, for startups. Through a new initiative called the IC Design Platform, local startups will have access to innovative IC designs. The combination of service and support from ITRI and access to Arm technology through the highly successful Arm Flexible Access for Startups program enables startups to access critical IPs and launch competitive products for the global market. Helps to accelerate.

IDB Director Jang-Hwa Leu said IC design startups often lack capital and resources, hindering their ability to access critical IP and due to issues such as technology, patents and legal issues. He pointed out that innovative design is preventing us from moving into the commercialization stage. And capital. With this new initiative, startups will provide a platform with access to chip design support from ITRI, including system design and optimization, chip integration solutions, and advanced manufacturing processes, while better navigating these challenges. You will be able to do it. 80 Arm products via Arm Flexible Access for startups.

Chih-IWu, Vice President and General Director of ITRI’s Institute for Electronic and Optoelectronic Systems, said the collaboration between ITRI and Arm is expected to achieve three goals. First, we invite global IC design innovators to Taiwan. Arm’s global network and resources could help foreign start-ups based in Taiwan speed up chip development. Second, ITRI provides extensive industrial resources and experience to engage in IP conversion through the Nankang IC Design Incubation Center. Working with Arm’s diverse IP portfolio, this joint effort provides startups with comprehensive chip design and wafer roll-off services to rapidly deploy niche chips to meet market demand. This arrangement should significantly improve startup cash flow and reduce time to market. Finally, by connecting Arm’s global ecosystem of over 1,000 technology partners with Taiwan’s unique semiconductor cluster, this initiative will bring Taiwan to Asia, in addition to electronic OEM / ODM, software developers and end application ecosystems. It is important to further position it in the center of. -Pacific semiconductor ecosystem.

Arm Taiwan’s president, CKTseng, commented that helping startup teams innovate and enter the market quickly and successfully is fundamental to driving continuous technological progress. More than 40 partners around the world, covering IoT, self-driving cars, device AI, and wearable medical devices, have been using Arm Flexible Access for startups since its launch. Any startup with a capital of less than US $ 5 million can participate in this program. With free access to a broad portfolio of over 80 Arm products, these startups are free to experiment, evaluate and innovate in chip design, as well as Arm’s global resources and ecosystem of other chip designers and software developers. You can access. Technical support, training, tools. There is no charge for prototyping or tape-out testing, so the company pays only for commercial rollouts of the IPs it uses. This allows startups to make better use of their money while reducing product development cycles by an average of 6-12 months.

ITRI, which offers a wide range of expertise in IP management and interdisciplinary innovative technologies, and Arm, which provides extensive access to cutting-edge technologies through the Flexible Access for Startups program, help IC startups take root in Taiwan. I am working on that. This collaboration is expected to combine vast resources to provide global start-ups with comprehensive services from product development to global marketing.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology research and development institutions aimed at innovating a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a key role in transforming Taiwan’s industry from labor-intensive to innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, we have launched a technology strategy and roadmap for 2030, focusing on the development of innovations in smart living, quality health and a sustainable environment. We are also working to enhance the technologies that enable intelligentization to support diversified applications.

For many years, ITRI has been dedicated to fostering startups and spin-offs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to being headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the United States, Europe and Japan, expanding the scope of research and development and promoting international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itri-provides-resources-for-innovative-ic-design-startups-in-taiwan -with-arm-301374885.html

Source Industrial Technology Research Institute

