Poof! When Google extended the cookie expiration date, the urgency behind testing publishers’ new advertising products subsided.





Editor’s Note: This story is part of a 10-part series that explores life after a third-party cookie. Visit this interactive graphic that gives an overview of the entire series here.

When Marilois Snowman, founder and CEO of independent media planning and purchasing agency Mediastruction, heard two months ago that Google would postpone terminating third-party cookies in Chrome browsers until the end of 2023. Expected that the number of advertiser clients could decrease. As a result, we test alternative ads that do not use cookies. Two months after Google pardoned the industry, air slowly exudes from cookie-free balloons.

“We will never ask our clients about the abolition of cookies,” said Snowman, who works with clients from car dealership groups to regional banks.

Already, publishers said they feel there is no momentum behind the cookieless advertising products and technologies they have spent building more than last year. Blair Tapper, senior vice president of Independent US, said of the publisher’s new contextual audience segment built from their data, “I don’t think the less urgent the transition is, the less momentum it’s losing momentum.” rice field.

There are doubts as to whether advertisers will withdraw. “

Rebeca Solrzano, Forbes Programmatic Operations and Strategy svp

In general, publishers sighed deeply when they postponed the deadline for removing cookies that Google relied on to bring behavioral advertising to the site. In fact, many publishers say they weren’t just ready to leave cookies altogether, and there was a lot of confusion about how Google’s cookie replacement targeting method works with the advertising business.

Publishers now raise concerns to advertisers that they are still interested in the contextual and first-party products they build and may avoid plans that advertisers spend on cookieless advertising. He states that he is devoted to doing. Rebeca Solrzano, Forbes’ programmatic operations and strategy svp, said of the general conversation between publishers, “I have doubts about whether advertisers will withdraw.”

“You may see distributors and brands kicking the can. [because] It will affect your cost [key performance indicators] Like the cost per acquisition. ” The agency works with clients of mid-sized companies who are always interested in quarterly performance.

When the pressure that testing “will decline until it returns to the corner” is gone, publishers said advertisers are less aggressive when it comes to testing third-party cookie-free advertising technology. “It might have all been tested, but it was more testing and learning,” Tupper said.

Prior to the Google extension, marketers spent testing cookie-free ad targeting, but since then, “they have loosened the throttle,” according to one major publisher who asked not to name it. The “low test and learning budget” that advertisers have already planned. “We continue to see widespread interest in cookieless solutions from marketers and agencies and the demands of testing and learning frameworks,” said executives. “But the actual spending coordinated directly with us is kept to a minimum. It remains the information gathering process.” Executives did not provide details of the actual spending.

Despite expecting spending to increase by up to 30% to 50% when the initial cookie expires in early 2022, Snowman also saw lower test budgets from advertiser clients. I said there is. “In general, there’s still nothing close to a 50% cookie-free test,” Snowman said.

“We’re probably only 10%, and in fact the analysis is only interesting to trading teams and account managers,” she added, and clients “seem to be more interested in general performance now.” Said.

“If they’re ready to take the test, they’re doing it. The difference is that people can actually finish the test.

Scott Messer, Reef Group’s svp media

Test pullbacks don’t necessarily lead to overall advertising budget pullbacks, according to Tupperware. She said that most of the advertiser’s spending on The Independent US remains constant, but some advertisers are asking them to adjust the amount allocated for cookie-free audience targeting testing. Therefore, it is “advertising information as part of a larger solution”.

Scott Messer, Leaf Group’s svp media that owns publications such as Livestrong and eHow, has agreed that marketers who are already planning to test new targeting methods will not shut it down. “If they’re tested and ready, they’re doing it,” he said. “The difference is that people can actually finish the test.”

Her client hasn’t cut the test budget, but Snowman said many have postponed testing until next year. In contrast to targeting third-party cookie-based audience segments, she uses techniques such as targeting people in specific regions that over-index in relation to products of a particular brand. He said the cookie-free approach, including, would take time to achieve a return on investment. “It will take longer to see the results for that cohort audience,” she said. “It’s not until they return to the corner that they are willing to accept the cost inefficiencies of testing.”

Enhanced data and measurement

Of course, testing is closely related to reliable measurements. And now that publishers aren’t forced to move away from third-party cookies right away, some, such as the large publishing executives interviewed for this story, have measurement capabilities related to new advertising products. Is dialed in.

Standard metrics such as clicks may suffice, but the extra time allows publishers to develop internal metrics and work with third-party measurement vendors to measure brand growth, sales, and more. Useful for. These indicators “can show that ROI is still strong to demonstrate the validity of the data,” executives said.

Tapper and other publishers said the cookie extension gave them more time to improve their products under development and add extensions that help advertisers spend on them in the future. .. For example, The Independent is “more closely linked” with Integral AdScience in hopes of meeting US advertiser demand for ad fraud prevention and brand protection, she says. “We have more flexibility in terms of priorities. We can allocate more resources to other factors,” Tapper added.

At Forbes, this expansion gives business publishers more time to strengthen the audience segment they are building from their data, Solrzano said. “You can create a more robust look-alike model and say,’This is what an executive-level audience reads,'” she said. “This is a great thing that comes from this extension. You can not only collect data, but also interpret it to make it meaningful,” Solrzano concludes.

